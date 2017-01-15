News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RAAS – SATAN Ransomware on the prowl
Much has been talked about Ransomware As a Service in our previous blog-posts and today we look into SATAN, a new Ransomware as a service which is hosted on the DarkWeb.
The site provides wannabe criminals an interface to create the ransmware. According to creators of SATAN, for every ransom paid by the victim, 30% will be deducted by the creators of SATAN and 70% will be given back. They even offer to lower their commission when the rate of infection and payments is higher.
Once you login after creating the account you will be provided with the various options to create the Ransomware, i.e. The Ransom , Multiplier Amount and Days, which effectively means after the specified days have elapsed the ransom would increase .
The Dashboard also shows the number of infections, how many victims have paid, the address of the BTC wallet where the 70% would be transferred et al .
Moreover, it also provides a notification about not uploading the created Ransomware to Virustotal or to various other online scanners. However, this was not what the creators had expected. At the time of writing almost all of the Antiviruses have created the signatures and have started detecting the binaries as malicious.
eScan's scan engine detects this as Gen:Trojan.Heur.FU.lqZ@
SATAN, when it infects the computer system, will encrypt the files and will add "STN" as the extension. The list of file extensions attacked by SATAN hasn't changed from the other Ransomware and is actively targeting, MS Office Files, Images, PDFs etc.
eScan's PBAE has protected its users from yet another Ransomware.
About eScan:
eScan, one of the leading Anti-Virus & Content Security solutions for Desktops, Smartphones and Servers, is developed and marketed by MicroWorld. It is powered by innovative and futuristic technologies, such as MWL Technology, PBAE Technology, DIRC Technology, NILP Technology and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provides protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against evolving threats. It has achieved several certifications and awards from some of the most prestigious testing bodies, notable among them being AV-Comparatives, Virus Bulletin, AV-Test and ICSA labs. Combining the power of various innovative technologies, eScan provides Multi-level Real-time Protection to digital devices and Networks.
For more information, visit https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place
Suite 600 Novi, MI 48375
+1 248 374 5020
***@escanav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse