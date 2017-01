Technostacks Launching A New Improved Website For Providing Greater Insights To Its Clients

IT Company Technostacks launches an improvised website, which provides greater insight into its vast range of services and technologies. The website is sleek and professional in its look.

Website: www.technostacks.com

Email: info@technostacks.com

7940359036, 919909012616

-- Technostacks providing end-to-end IT services announced the launch of its new website on [21-1-2017]. Started in 2014 in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the Indian company has carved a niche for itself in the immensely competitive IT industry and the launch of its fresh website is intended to offer a quick view of all the intended information to its potential clients in a hassle-free manner. The new website with a dedicated blog section is also more sleek and professional in its appearance.Founder of Technostacks, Hansal Shah, Mrudul Shah & Harshil Parikh says, "We are excited regarding the launch of our website as this will expand our client reach. We believe that this will greatly facilitate our visitors to explore our services and to have a better understanding of our expertise in the IT field." A couple of years old company already has a physical presence in the overseas with one of its offices in the United States to cater to the needs of its global clients more efficiently.A strong advocate of open source practices to reduce an overall development cost, the company has proven expertise in delivering the following list of services to a global clientele within a fast turnaround time.· Mobile App Designing and Development· Software Development· Web and E-commerce Development· Digital Marketing· Real-Time SolutionsThe company with its strong and passionate team of developers, designers, programmers, SEO experts, technicians, marketing, and testing professionals is continually pushing all the limits in ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction and quick delivery of completed tasks. Apart from the details of all the services it offers, the new website also features a section named "Success Stories" where visitors can catch a glimpse of some successful projects executed by the company.Technostacks is a renowned IT company having presence in India, UK and USA. It is engaged in providing end-to-end IT solutions of a vast range at the most competitive prices to a global clientele. The company has a team of skilled professionals and an excellent leadership to grow its presence at a steady pace. To know more about the company, please visit http://technostacks.com/