 
News By Tag
* Galaxy Bangkok Bazaar
* Bangkok Bazaar Commercial
* Galaxy Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


The Facilities Offered In Galaxy Bangkok Bazaar

The features are 24 hours CCTV surveillance and the large parking space available in the bazaar. Galaxy Bangkok Bazaar has brought an amazing residential and commercial space which has created the luxury style of the luxury era.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Galaxy Bangkok Bazaar
Bangkok Bazaar Commercial
Galaxy Group

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Projects

NOIDA, India - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Galaxy Bangkok bazaar extension offers high street shopping malls, bank places, gym, institution, office places and other commercial places. They deliver high-end commercial and residential places and the retail and homes are planned to develop luxuriously. The commercial and residential project has been placed in the wonderful location of the Noida extension at the green area. The features are 24 hours CCTV surveillance and the large parking space available in the bazaar. Galaxy Bangkok Bazaarhas brought an amazing residential and commercial space which has created the luxury style of the luxury era. We can be procured under an exciting payment plan and no EMI till possession where an investor needs to pay and rest the possession. The architecture of the galaxy bazaar is the first-class with modern internal area usability and the project developer always focus on timely possession.

The galaxy builder believes in innovation and high-quality construction of the time features and the fantastic retail shops has located at the well-connected location in the Noida extension. The Galaxy commercial project has been crafted amazing and fully filled with the tremendous facilities. The residential spaces are fully equipped with the luxurious comfort and amenities and you can generate the huge return on investment. The Bangkok bazaar retail shops are aesthetically designed to complement taste and decorate while presenting a high-class shopping destination for the customers. We offer many facilities in the commercial and the residential places in the Galaxy project. The commercial places and retail shops are becoming more visible because of their high-quality infrastructure. Assured to enjoy the huge footfall from its neighborhood and the outside of the Bangkok bazaar invites the investors to invest and magnify their business.

For more information:

http://www.galaxy.org.in/blue-sapphire/bangkok-bazaar/

09582279644

Contact
09582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Source:galaxy group
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ajnara PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share