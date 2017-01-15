News By Tag
Space Toads Mayhem is coming to GEEK 2017
For five years GEEK has been bringing people together to meet, make, and play. Taking place in Dreamland's iconic and newly refurbished Hall By The Sea, in the Roller Room, Ballroom and the arcade area, this time around GEEK will be encouraging everyone to participate in all genres of gaming: board games, computer games, retro and next generation, card games and real world games.
Fans of retro-inspired shoot 'em ups who may have played the first version of Space Toads Mayhem at Insomnia 59 will be treated to a succulent new demo - with new levels and mission briefings among many other awesome things.
The complete game, coming to PC and Mac in 2017, will offer a single player campaign as well two arcade modes: survival and hardcore - the latter shall prove challenging even to seasoned coin-op veterans.
Link to video from Insomnia 59 showing gameplay: https://www.youtube.com/
"Our first public demo at Insomnia 59 was a great success - the feedback was overwhelmingly positive and it was awesome to see all the amazing gamers and devs." says Lukasz Snopkiewicz. "We're really looking forward to GEEK 2017 - meeting people, seeing them play the game, their joy and their reactions is absolutely epic! As we approach placing Space Toads Mayhem on Steam Greenlight, we'll certainly continue presenting the game on events like that" he continues.
Full press kit can be found here: https://spacetoadsmayhem.com/
More information and regular updates can be found on the game's website and social media:
Website: https://spacetoadsmayhem.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Media are encouraged to contact Lukasz regarding interviews, features and demo requests via his Twitter: @touch_the_sky1 or email: luke@spacetoadsmayhem.com
Contact
Luke - Twitter: @touch_the_sky1
***@spacetoadsmayhem.com
