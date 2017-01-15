News By Tag
Chameleon-i's Cloud Based Online Recruiting System Is A Boon For Recruitment Agencies
Chameleon-i online recruiting system is fast, reliable and secure. With this versatile and multi-functional software, recruitment agencies can handle permanent, contract and temporary recruitment processes with ease. This software is the latest standard and incorporates a host of features.
Being cloud-based, users do not have to download and install the software. It is a cloud-based SaaS offering. Any recruitment agency wishing to try out the product has a 30 day trial period during which he can upgrade to full version by subscribing for a monthly pack. At the end of the trial users can extract the data and stop using the product or go in for a regular subscription. There is no limit to the number of users a subscriber can add. Since it is cloud based, anyone can access the software from anywhere using any device, even smartphones can work while on the go. A recruitment company with international branches will find this feature quite useful.
There are many other features that this software brags about. The software can be integrated into regular websites with iFrames integration kit and users can upload data. The website can then be accessed by any authorized user from anywhere at any time. Data is secure and is stored for the duration of the license and for 90 days thereafter. One can delete or add or reassign user accounts as well.
What makes Chameleon-i outstanding is its advanced features besides cloud and website integration. It has an applicant tracking system, a CRM module, marketing module, search module, contract module and reporting module. Clients have the option of selecting all modules or accessing only those they require. Since it is a flexible and scalable arrangement, one can scale up or down according to requirements and pay accordingly. It facilitates all the processes and cuts short the time while its CV parsing helps zero in on specific candidates that are perfect for the job. The software pays for itself within a short time.
Chameleon-i may be contacted by phone 44 01483 600370 or email sales@chameleoni.com or via their website http://www.chameleoni.com.
