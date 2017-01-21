 
Filmy Mantra launches mobile app for instant news updates

Filmy Mantra, the most updated and brilliantly fast online portal for Bollywood and international entertainment news, has now released their mobile phone app on Google Play.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Filmy Mantra, the most updated and brilliantly fast online portal for Bollywood and international entertainment news, has now released their mobile phone app on Google Play. Now the portal makes all their features available to readers' mobile phone in just a touch. So one can avail of the latest happenings, movies, link ups and splits taking place in Bollywood through at exceptionally fast paced mobile app. Timely notifications are available on this app. Within short period application is going popular. The app is suitable for access on low speed internet.

As the B town always brews with changing fashion trends, controversies and masala gossips, filmy Mantra will be making all of it available in an easy to use mobile app. Filmy Mantra has established it's name among the entertainment news portals with it's all encompassing chronicling of B town's movie releases and collection and lot more. What you get in Filmy Mantra is juicy but genuine masala apart from authentic reviews and critics' opinions. Upcoming films, emerging stars and debutants are all covered with facts and credible information. It is the best website to refer to for the latest trends in fashions and the works of the Bollywood's latest designers. Check out the latest developments in reality shows and get the insider's view of related controversies. If it happens in entertainment world, it is there on Filmy Mantra.

With the easy and user friendly app, one can check the ratings of movie releases and collections. There are news and featured stories on celebs and their personal and professional life. From red carpet events to public appearances, there is perfectly chronicled news available on this app.

You Can Download App Here : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.filmyma...

