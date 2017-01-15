 
There Might Be A Fight At The Real MMA XIII "official weigh-in"

 
 
Real MMA Weigh In
Real MMA Weigh In
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- EMG Communications is proud to announce that Get Real Promotions presents the Real MMA XIII "official weigh-in" on Thursday – January 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. PT.  His Hop Radio is the official weigh-in host.  The official weigh-in venue is located at 3945 East Patrick Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada 89120.  Admission to the "official weigh-in" is free.

Real MMA XIII takes over Sam's Town Live on Friday – January 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.  Doors open at 6:00 p.m.  Sam's Town Hotel & Casino is located at 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122.  Three championships bouts are scheduled starring Bryan Linares vs. Rudy Garcia; Eder Dominguez vs. Ray Ostrander; and Josh Quinlan vs. Sean Chrenshaw.  Lisa King is the special guest and ring announcer.  Ana Masters, Isabel Rivero and Vannessa Adams will debut as ring girls.  Tickets to Real MMA XIII start at $25.  Avoid phone and internet service fees by visiting any Boyd Gaming Box Office to purchase your tickets in person.  Buy tickets online by clicking here (http://www.samstownlv.com/entertain/headliner-calendar).  Sponsors include Fubar, Veterans In Politics International, Raw Fitness, Newsmax TV, LV.Net, New York Life and EMG Radio Show.   Fight cards are subject to change without notice.

EMG Communications is the official public relations sponsor of the Real MMA XIII official weigh-in and fight.

About Real MMA:

Real MMA is a professional amateur mixed martial arts fight promotions company that was founded by Brent Jones and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Learn more about Real MMA online by visitingwww.RealMixedMartialArts.com.

About EMG Communications:

Since 2011 EMG Communications has served clients from North America to China with a diverse roster. Expertise include advertising, branding, events, marketing, promotions and public relations. EMG produces award-winning campaigns tailored to fit timelines and goals while measuring the impact in real-time. EMG has worked with businesses and individuals such as attorneys, churches, dancers, dee jays, elected officials, fight promotion companies, music producers/recording artists, nonprofit organizations, physicians, professional athletes plus teams, and reality television stars.  Learn more about EMG Communications online by visiting www.EMGnv.com.

