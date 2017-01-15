News By Tag
Imarticus Learning Hosts An Alumni Meet In Bangalore In January 2017
Imarticus Learning is pleased to announce its first Alumni meet in Bangalore on 21st January 2017.
The session will also have guest speaker from the industry who will be speaking about their own experiences and how further certifications have helped them in shaping their career. Along with the Alumnus, Imarticus has also invited other students who may be interested in pursuing a career in Finance. Imarticus has surely grown over the past few years and extend that gratitude towards their alumni.
About Imarticus Learning (www.imarticus.org)
Imarticus Learning was formed with an aim to become India's leading Financial Services and Analytics professional education company. The company empowers individuals and large organizations in meeting their human capital and skillset requirements through a range of bespoke programs delivered through classroom and online learning. Imarticus has educated 12,000+ individuals globally, managed by a fully integrated online learning management and governance system.
Over the last four years, Imarticus has also emerged as the preferred sourcing, training and skill development partner for over 150 firms, which include leading Global & Domestic Banks, Consulting, KPO's, Technology & Analytics firms. Founded by industry experts, Imarticus is headquartered in Mumbai, and has presence in over 10+ cities in India, with a headcount of 100+ employees. Imarticus has won many awards and accolades, including Top Analytics Provider and Leading Institute in India.
