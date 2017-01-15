News By Tag
Panchsheel Pratishtha Has Become the Leading Real Estate Project
Panchsheel Pratishtha has become the leading real estate project. The construction of the project is currently in progress, and it will be ready to occupy in the foreseeable future.
Panchsheel Pratishtha sector 75 also offers similar 2 and 3 BHK apartments. All the necessary amenities are available here for residents. The flats here have been strategically constructed so that each one of them can face the lush green landscapes and thus the occupants can enjoy the serenity that is on display. Of course, there are all the basic and high-class amenities that are required for an easy and quality lifestyle. These include a swimming pool, badminton court, gymnasium, lifts, party hall, rain water harvesting, security and a 24-hour power supply as well as a backup. We have also learned that the project is open as of now for visitors and you can check it out at the earliest before you make a decision.
Panchsheel Group, is a reputed Indian Builder and Developer in NCR. Established 27 years back, the Group utilizes its extensive experience to drive excellence in its every project.
For more information, visit http://www.pioneerprop.com/
