Panchsheel Pratishtha has become the leading real estate project. The construction of the project is currently in progress, and it will be ready to occupy in the foreseeable future.

panchsheel pratishtha

-- Panchsheel Pratishtha is something that is on everyone's mind right now. We recently had a brief conversation with the head of Panchsheel. He says "the main intention of Panchsheel Pratishtha Noida is to increase the lifestyle and standard of living of the elite masses of NCR region." The flats will offer a high level of comfort, serenity and an experience that can be embraced for a lifetime. It is basically a lush green township that has been laid over an area of about 150 acres in the heart of Noida. It also embodies the best designs that can be seen ever. The flats are premium residential apartments and range from 2 BHK to 3 BHK. The best thing that has been revealed is that it is located in a very close proximity to the proposed Sector 50 metro. Thus, the entire layout of the project is planned and is a result of tremendous insights by various experts in the in and around the Panchsheel group.Panchsheel Pratishtha sector 75 also offers similar 2 and 3 BHK apartments. All the necessary amenities are available here for residents. The flats here have been strategically constructed so that each one of them can face the lush green landscapes and thus the occupants can enjoy the serenity that is on display. Of course, there are all the basic and high-class amenities that are required for an easy and quality lifestyle. These include a swimming pool, badminton court, gymnasium, lifts, party hall, rain water harvesting, security and a 24-hour power supply as well as a backup. We have also learned that the project is open as of now for visitors and you can check it out at the earliest before you make a decision.Panchsheel Group, is a reputed Indian Builder and Developer in NCR. Established 27 years back, the Group utilizes its extensive experience to drive excellence in its every project.For more information, visit http://www.pioneerprop.com/ panchsheel-pratishtha- sector-7...