4Life offers New Transfer Factor product at Wholesale Prices
The Company is now shipping its immune system boosting supplements and other health care products for free shipping.
Sharing more information about their product and latest initiative, a spokesperson at 4Life stated, "At 4Life, we always strive hard to provide our customers with top-quality, advanced, scientifically researched and affordable health & nutritional products. Our latest 4Life Targeted Transfer Factor products has been produced after extensive research and focuses on supporting and improving the immune system. The supplement is excellent for individuals who are looking to boost and improve the functioning of their immune system. We are also looking to provide our customers with quick and affordable services. We will now ship the products for free of cost and at wholesale prices."
It must be noted that the team of scientists at 4Life conducts constant research and analysis to determine the requirements of the human body and further creates products that help health conscious individuals in improving their health and overall well being. The Targeted Transfer Factor product, include health supplements not only helps in improving the immune system but also increases its functionality. The product is highly effective when it comes to maintaining and restoring health.
The 4Life Transfer Factor Plus is one of 4Life's most sought after products that enhances immune intelligence. The product consists of Transfer Factor E-XF™, which helps in boosting the immune system. Additionally, the product also features other important ingredients such as the NanoFactor™ molecules.
Both nanofractions and Transfer factors transfer knowledge, immune memory as well as wisdom from one entity to another. Two of the safest and rich sources of nanofractions and transfer factors are cow's colostrums as well as chicken egg yolks. Since these immune memory boosting molecules aren't restricted to any specific species, human begins can take advantage of the immune power and knowledge that they gain through such animals by easily transferring the knowledge via their immune cells to their own.
The 4Life targeted Transfer factor products aren't available through retail outlets, customers can instead place orders online or get in touch with independent distributors. Customers can also acquire additional information about the products online or through the distributors. The company also provides professional group support, which isn't available through other websites that offer 4Life Transfer Factor products.
4Life has been selling these nutritional products for more than ten years now. The company has been a pioneer in immune system discovery as well as innovation. In addition to the Immune Factor range of products, the company also offers weight management, brain support, antioxidants, cardiovascular support and other range of health products and supplements.
Frank Lin
866-984-9991
cher4life@gmail.com
