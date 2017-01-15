News By Tag
Why Square Repair is a Reputable iPhone Repair Centre?
Square Repair, a reliable and professional iPhone repair service centre serving residents of London, UK, have come a long way from where they began 7 years ago.
A slip from your fingers/hand straight on its way down, or a knock off from the table is enough to shatter the iPhone screen. Many people tend to lose their calm when they pick up their iPhone only to find that they have a cracked or broken screen.
But there is no need to panic, for as long as Square Repair - a leading and highest rated iPhone repair centre is there, the iPhone repair job will be carried out exceeding the customer's expectations.
The industry experts have been serving the customers in London, UK with professional and reliable iPhone repair services charging them a competitive fee. Most customers have been exceptionally pleased with the service provided by skilled and experienced technicians at this reputable iPhone repair centre because they treated the valuable device as their own.
Established in the year 2009, the expert technicians have fixed thousands of devices be it an iPhone or iPad to the best of their ability. With a rich experience of 7 years, this reputable iPhone repair service centre goes out of the way just to make sure that the device is up and running in no time.
Devices are repaired at Square Repair, Longcroft House, London considering the highest standards so that the customer can get back to his routine with the most popular smartphone ever. The technicians emphasise only on using high quality parts for iPhone repair could be carried out, and offer a one year warranty on every repair.
Just for a competitive £10 fee, they perform any repair taking usually 15-30 minutes. They are a stone's throw away from Liverpool St Station, so anyone living around the area can drop by to the repair centre and leave the device for the necessary repair.
Company Profile:
Square Repair( https://squarerepair.co.uk ) is a premier and highest rated iPhone repair service centre that has consistently been catering to diverse needs of customers for their iPhone repair (irrespective of the model) with assured results. They repair any device the same day it's left at their service centre usually in 15-30 minutes.
You may wish to contact them here at https://squarerepair.co.uk/
Square Repair
020 3206 1627
hello@squarerepair.co.uk
