January 2017





We At Pico Bags Are Proud To Announce An All New And Exclusive Range Of Canvas Bags!

 
 
White Red Canvas Dualtone Bags
MANCHESTER, England - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Natural fabrics, great looks and amazing utility is all that you would need to in all your Bags For Life!

Our team has been grounded upon with innovation, creativity and the best of designing in order to be able to handcraft exclusive and extremely useful range of creative bags. You can now think out of the box and pick up range topping bags that look great and prove to be extremely useful, making your daily lives, a lot better!

Various shapes, colours and designs make your pick from. Pico bags offer a wide range of beautiful canvas and cotton bags to carry home. Now this is just a step closer to comfort, utility and style unlimited.

We don't just call it a collection; we rather term it as a revolution altogether!

Pico customers now get a chance to choose the one that suits all their needs, mood and occasions, without hampering the environment for that matter. The bags are made out of natural material and are extremely good looking too. Now say no to harmful and toxic substances while you get the best of nature, weaved with innovation and utility, altogether at the same time, right here!

It is certainly an era of handmade and natural fabric and bags simply redefine the area where the fabric can be used to a great extent. You can expect the maximum benefits of using bags of natural fabric that proves to be great in every aspect. You can expect creativity in each of the designs we have on offer, exclusively for our customers.

Shop online and get the magic of beautiful canvas bags add much of a zest and pop to your life. We indeed have worked upon to bring in the best of innovation and abundant creativity over to each of the creations.

It is certainly an all new beginning and we certainly aim at making it larger and better than the rest. Choose your pick and let us know, we indeed pledge to offer, simply the best, right here for you!

Call us: 01618831324

Visit: http://www.picobags.co.uk/collections/bags-for-life

Address: 51 Lever Street , 5th floor, The Hive, Manchester, M1 1FN
