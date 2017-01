Forever Plaid opens 32nd season with crowd-pleasing musical

Four young singers killed in a car crash on the way to their first big concert find themselves miraculously revived from the dead. Now, they're thrilled to fulfill their dream and perform the show 50 years later at ICT!

-- What better way to start the new year than with a goofy, charming musical escape?by, one of the most popular and successful off-Broadway musicals in history, opensat. Two low-priced previews take place on Feb. 15 and 16.Co-directed by former "Plaids"and, this ICT revival starsas Sparky,as Frankie,as Smudge andas Jinx. Singing in close harmony, squabbling over the smallest intonations and executing their choreography with gentle comedic abandon, the four Plaids will keep everyone smiling and humming along to some of the great pop hits of the '50s. One of the most successful off-Broadway soundtracks ever, the crowd-pleasing score consists of unforgettable classics including "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Catch a Falling Star," "Chain Gang," "Cry," "Heart and Soul," "Rags to Riches," "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing" and many more.Whilemay be nostalgic for some, Ross did not intend it be a walk down memory lane. He wanted to create something that everyone could relate to, not just those familiar with the music."It's a story about dreams living on even after you're dead," Ross said in an interview. "The most important thing is that you have the dream. There are a lot of quasi-serious undertones besides funny, campy business.""I was taught the show by Stuart, and we want to stay true to his vision," explains Dreier, who was directed by Ross for the official San Diego company, where he played Smudge for 2-1/2 years. "I've seen the play done numerous times in all kinds of ways. It always works, but I think it works best when it's done the way it was intended – no gimmicks, no broad comedy, nothing over the top. Just getting back to a simpler time."premiered in New York in 1989, where it ran for five years."It's such a magical show," Dreier says. "It just takes you away for 90 minutes."runsandat. andat.,through. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16, both at 8 p.m. Tickets areon Thursdays and Fridays, andon Saturdays and Sundays, except for theon Feb. 17, for which tickets are(includes a post show reception) or(includes both a pre-performance dinner and post-show reception). Low-priced tickets to previews areis located in theatin, CA. For reservations and information, callor go to www.ictlongbeach.org