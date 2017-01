Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Final Play in Arlene Hutton's Nibroc Trilogy: Gulf View Drive

Directed by Award-Winner Katharine Farmer and starring Lily Nicksay and Erik Odom Clarinda Ross, Sharon Sharth and Faline England.

-- Rubicon Theatre Company presents, the third and final play in's Nibroc Trilogy, directed by Indy award-winningwith the same cast reprising their critically-acclaimed roles from the"Critic's Choice" productions ofand last season's("Boy Meets World"/at A Noise Within) and("The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"/at The Blank) return as May and Raleigh, along withfeatured cast members) and/ member of Actors Studio and Circle Rep in New York). Joining the cast is returning Rubicon artist(Indy Award)/(Ovation Nomination). The ongoing love story of May and Raleigh concludes with the Kentucky couple now living comfortably in Florida in the 1950s. But their settled life is once again rocked by the arrival of family and turbulent events that threaten their sunny existence. Their love and devotion are put to the test when they must make unconventional decisions in a rapidly changing world.opens in Ventura onat,followed by a post-show party with cast, crew and local VIPs.Low-priced previews are. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays throughpicks up almost a decade after May and Raleigh part ways into pursue their separate dreams, keeping faith that they will remain connected and come together again. Having met during the early years of WWII inand endured the struggles of marriage, family and work against the backdrop of war and uncertainty in, May and Raleigh have relocated to Florida, enjoying their dream house and the security their love brings. The year is now 1953, and May is a schoolteacher while Raleigh has found success as a novelist. Their peaceful home is turned upside-down when Raleigh's cheerless mother comes to stay for an indeterminate amount of time. With May's mother and Raleigh's pregnant sister already living with them, the strain becomes both humorous and unbearable. Outside their over-crowded home, questions concerning race, segregation, patriotism and traditional values seep into their lives, challenging them to grow and change with the times, or face the consequences of unyielding resolve.Critics have lauded productions ofandat Rubicon, with both being designated "Critic's Choice" from the. Of, reviewer Philip Brandes wrote, ""Pitch-perfect staging by Katharine Farmer once again frames Hutton's deceptively simple, character-based style (reminiscent of Horton Foote's portraits of everyday life at their naturalistic best)."Thereviewer effused, "There's something extraordinary happening at the Rubicon withthat makes it utterly irresistible. Arlene Hutton's writing has wings, and in young director Katharine Farmer's hands, the cast achieves memorable flights of ensemble coordination and chemistry."Theremarked, "is a glowing example that lightning can strike the same place twice with double the intensity - especially when presented with the power and delicate finesse of the artists assembled."called the production, "Evocative... Intense...outstanding...[Lily] Nicksay is wonderful...[Erik] Odom is masterful...beautifully directed by 22-year-old Katharine Farmer."Low-priced previews forbegin on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7 p.m., continuing Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. with a post-show party. The production continues Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through February 12. All performances are at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District (the corner or Main and Laurel). For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900. Talkbacks with actors are scheduled after the Wednesday 7 p.m. performances on February 1 and 8.Tickets forrange from $30 to $55 (opening night is $99 and includes a post-show reception. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. There is a $4 service fee for ticket handling. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. Tickets formay be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org . To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.