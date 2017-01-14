News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Final Play in Arlene Hutton's Nibroc Trilogy: Gulf View Drive
Directed by Award-Winner Katharine Farmer and starring Lily Nicksay and Erik Odom Clarinda Ross, Sharon Sharth and Faline England.
GULF VIEW DRIVE picks up almost a decade after May and Raleigh part ways in See Rock City to pursue their separate dreams, keeping faith that they will remain connected and come together again. Having met during the early years of WWII in Last Train to Nibroc and endured the struggles of marriage, family and work against the backdrop of war and uncertainty in See Rock City, May and Raleigh have relocated to Florida, enjoying their dream house and the security their love brings. The year is now 1953, and May is a schoolteacher while Raleigh has found success as a novelist. Their peaceful home is turned upside-down when Raleigh's cheerless mother comes to stay for an indeterminate amount of time. With May's mother and Raleigh's pregnant sister already living with them, the strain becomes both humorous and unbearable. Outside their over-crowded home, questions concerning race, segregation, patriotism and traditional values seep into their lives, challenging them to grow and change with the times, or face the consequences of unyielding resolve.
Critics have lauded productions of Last Train to Nibroc and See Rock City at Rubicon, with both being designated "Critic's Choice" from the Los Angeles Times. Of See Rock City, reviewer Philip Brandes wrote, ""Pitch-perfect staging by Katharine Farmer once again frames Hutton's deceptively simple, character-based style (reminiscent of Horton Foote's portraits of everyday life at their naturalistic best)."
The Santa Barbara Independent reviewer effused, "There's something extraordinary happening at the Rubicon with See Rock City that makes it utterly irresistible. Arlene Hutton's writing has wings, and in young director Katharine Farmer's hands, the cast achieves memorable flights of ensemble coordination and chemistry."
The Ventura Breeze remarked, "See Rock City is a glowing example that lightning can strike the same place twice with double the intensity - especially when presented with the power and delicate finesse of the artists assembled."
Broadway World called the production, "Evocative... Intense...outstanding...[
Low-priced previews for GULF VIEW DRIVE begin on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7 p.m., continuing Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. with a post-show party. The production continues Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through February 12. All performances are at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District (the corner or Main and Laurel). For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900. Talkbacks with actors are scheduled after the Wednesday 7 p.m. performances on February 1 and 8.
Tickets for GULF VIEW DRIVE range from $30 to $55 (opening night is $99 and includes a post-show reception. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. There is a $4 service fee for ticket handling. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. Tickets for GULF VIEW DRIVE may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.
Media Contact
8056672900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse