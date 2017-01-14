 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Final Play in Arlene Hutton's Nibroc Trilogy: Gulf View Drive

Directed by Award-Winner Katharine Farmer and starring Lily Nicksay and Erik Odom Clarinda Ross, Sharon Sharth and Faline England.
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Rubicon Theatre Company presents GULF VIEW DRIVE , the third and final play in Arlene Hutton's Nibroc Trilogy, directed by Indy award-winning Katharine Farmer with the same cast reprising their critically-acclaimed roles from the Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice" productions of Last Train to Nibroc and last season's See Rock City. Lily Nicksay ("Boy Meets World"/The Wild Duck at A Noise Within) and Erik Odom ("The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"/Sons of the Prophet at The Blank) return as May and Raleigh, along with See Rock City featured cast members Clarinda Ross (Spit Like a Big Girl/Steel Magnolias) and Sharon Sharth (Waiting for Grace/ member of Actors Studio and Circle Rep in New York). Joining the cast is returning Rubicon artist Faline England (Crimes of the Heart (Indy Award)/Turn of the Screw (Ovation Nomination). The ongoing love story of May and Raleigh concludes with the Kentucky couple now living comfortably in Florida in the 1950s. But their settled life is once again rocked by the arrival of family and turbulent events that threaten their sunny existence. Their love and devotion are put to the test when they must make unconventional decisions in a rapidly changing world. GULF VIEW DRIVE opens in Ventura on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m.,followed by a post-show party with cast, crew and local VIPs.Low-priced previews are January 25-27. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays through February 12, 2017.

GULF VIEW DRIVE picks up almost a decade after May and Raleigh part ways in See Rock City to pursue their separate dreams, keeping faith that they will remain connected and come together again. Having met during the early years of WWII in Last Train to Nibroc and endured the struggles of marriage, family and work against the backdrop of war and uncertainty in See Rock City, May and Raleigh have relocated to Florida, enjoying their dream house and the security their love brings. The year is now 1953, and May is a schoolteacher while Raleigh has found success as a novelist. Their peaceful home is turned upside-down when Raleigh's cheerless mother comes to stay for an indeterminate amount of time. With May's mother and Raleigh's pregnant sister already living with them, the strain becomes both humorous and unbearable. Outside their over-crowded home, questions concerning race, segregation, patriotism and traditional values seep into their lives, challenging them to grow and change with the times, or face the consequences of unyielding resolve.

Critics have lauded productions of Last Train to Nibroc and See Rock City at Rubicon, with both being designated "Critic's Choice" from the Los Angeles Times. Of See Rock City, reviewer Philip Brandes wrote, ""Pitch-perfect staging by Katharine Farmer once again frames Hutton's deceptively simple, character-based style (reminiscent of Horton Foote's portraits of everyday life at their naturalistic best)."

The Santa Barbara Independent reviewer effused, "There's something extraordinary happening at the Rubicon with See Rock City that makes it utterly irresistible. Arlene Hutton's writing has wings, and in young director Katharine Farmer's hands, the cast achieves memorable flights of ensemble coordination and chemistry."

The Ventura Breeze remarked, "See Rock City is a glowing example that lightning can strike the same place twice with double the intensity - especially when presented with the power and delicate finesse of the artists assembled."

Broadway World called the production, "Evocative... Intense...outstanding...[Lily] Nicksay is wonderful...[Erik] Odom is masterful...beautifully directed by 22-year-old Katharine Farmer."

Low-priced previews for GULF VIEW DRIVE begin on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7 p.m., continuing Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. with a post-show party. The production continues Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through February 12. All performances are at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District (the corner or Main and Laurel). For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.  Talkbacks with actors are scheduled after the Wednesday 7 p.m. performances on February 1 and 8.

Tickets for GULF VIEW DRIVE range from $30 to $55 (opening night is $99 and includes a post-show reception. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. There is a $4 service fee for ticket handling. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. Tickets for GULF VIEW DRIVE may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.

