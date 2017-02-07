 
News By Tag
* New Hire
* The Goddard School
* Director of Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* King of Prussia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


The Goddard School Names Amy Williams Director of Real Estate

Award-Winning Preschool Franchise Brings On New Hire to Stimulate Growth
 
 
Director of Real Estate, Amy Williams
Director of Real Estate, Amy Williams
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Hire
The Goddard School
Director of Real Estate

Industry:
Business

Location:
King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - US

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), franchisor of The Goddard School, announces the hiring of seasoned real estate professional Amy Williams as the system's Director of Real Estate. In her new role, Williams will be tasked with establishing and executing a long-term vision and strategy for growth, managing development for franchise trade areas in the GSI market plan and performing in-depth industry, market and competitor research.

Williams has an extensive background in real estate management with more than 15 years of experience in a variety of industries, such as franchising, outdoor advertising, commercial real estate and retail. Before joining The Goddard School franchise, Williams held the position of real estate manager at Outfront Media, an outdoor media owner formerly known as CBS Outdoor, where she consistently ranked in the top two percent of real estate representatives each quarter. Williams managed a team responsible for all real estate functions for the Pennsylvania, New York and Washington, D.C. markets and played a key role in establishing a presence in the non-metro markets.

"I am honored that Goddard Systems has provided me with the opportunity to join its talented team," said Williams. "I'm looking forward to playing an integral role in expanding The Goddard School's network across our country and reinforcing its reputation as the best-in-class preschool system."

Williams spent the first half of her career as a general certified real estate appraiser. As an independent contractor, she appraised residential, commercial and industrial properties and managed clients such as The Nestle Warehouse, Solebury Orchards and Jones of New York Warehouse. Williams later moved to Quiznos, where she acted as real estate manager and leasing coordinator, handling over 300 transactions for 300 reopening sites and 50 new stores. Williams acted as a real estate consultant for Gap Inc. before becoming a project manager for the rollout of a new management system at TCA Envista, a commercial real estate service company.

"Amy's proven history of developing strategic real estate plans supports our philosophy of reasonable and responsible growth," said Jim DiRugeris, VP of Franchise Development for GSI. "As the Director of Real Estate, Amy's role will be crucial as we

achieve our ultimate goal of opening successful Goddard School locations across the country."

For general information about The Goddard School franchise, please visit http://www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, INC.

The franchisor of The Goddard School is consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine, and Goddard School preschools are listed as one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School franchise currently licenses more than 460 Goddard Schools with more than 65,000 students in 36 states. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience), a comprehensive play-based curriculum developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. With a proven system in place and a strong network of dedicated franchisees, The Goddard School franchise is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier educational childcare provider. For more information, visit www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.

Contact
Konnect Agency, 888 S. Figueroa Street, Ste. 1000
Los Angeles, CA 90017
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Goddard Systems, Inc.
Email:***@konnectagency.com
Tags:New Hire, The Goddard School, Director of Real Estate
Industry:Business
Location:King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share