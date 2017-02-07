News By Tag
The Goddard School Names Amy Williams Director of Real Estate
Award-Winning Preschool Franchise Brings On New Hire to Stimulate Growth
Williams has an extensive background in real estate management with more than 15 years of experience in a variety of industries, such as franchising, outdoor advertising, commercial real estate and retail. Before joining The Goddard School franchise, Williams held the position of real estate manager at Outfront Media, an outdoor media owner formerly known as CBS Outdoor, where she consistently ranked in the top two percent of real estate representatives each quarter. Williams managed a team responsible for all real estate functions for the Pennsylvania, New York and Washington, D.C. markets and played a key role in establishing a presence in the non-metro markets.
"I am honored that Goddard Systems has provided me with the opportunity to join its talented team," said Williams. "I'm looking forward to playing an integral role in expanding The Goddard School's network across our country and reinforcing its reputation as the best-in-class preschool system."
Williams spent the first half of her career as a general certified real estate appraiser. As an independent contractor, she appraised residential, commercial and industrial properties and managed clients such as The Nestle Warehouse, Solebury Orchards and Jones of New York Warehouse. Williams later moved to Quiznos, where she acted as real estate manager and leasing coordinator, handling over 300 transactions for 300 reopening sites and 50 new stores. Williams acted as a real estate consultant for Gap Inc. before becoming a project manager for the rollout of a new management system at TCA Envista, a commercial real estate service company.
"Amy's proven history of developing strategic real estate plans supports our philosophy of reasonable and responsible growth," said Jim DiRugeris, VP of Franchise Development for GSI. "As the Director of Real Estate, Amy's role will be crucial as we
achieve our ultimate goal of opening successful Goddard School locations across the country."
For general information about The Goddard School franchise, please visit http://www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.
ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, INC.
The franchisor of The Goddard School is consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine, and Goddard School preschools are listed as one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School franchise currently licenses more than 460 Goddard Schools with more than 65,000 students in 36 states. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience), a comprehensive play-based curriculum developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. With a proven system in place and a strong network of dedicated franchisees, The Goddard School franchise is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier educational childcare provider. For more information, visit www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.
