Sonic Charters Unveils Newest 50' Luxury Yacht: Sea Ray Sundancer 460
The newly unveiled yacht embarked on its maiden voyage at the start of the new year, and returned to dock with delighted guests. On board, passengers can opt to sun on the social cockpit's sleek wraparound seating, relax in the air conditioned shade down below, cool off with a freshwater shower, or grab a drink from the open bar. Guests enjoy complimentary morning and afternoon hors d'oeuvres, plus accommodation of any special requests by the crew.
Sonic Charters brings an innovative approach to St. Thomas charter and boat rental. The crew ensures each private excursion is custom-crafted to guests' individual wishes by cruising in and out of local hotspots to explore the best of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. It's the ultimate adventurer's dream: snorkeling, fishing, swimming, and surfing the hidden gems of the Caribbean – all while being guided and served by a native crew.
According to owner Morgan Locke, "With the introduction of our new Luxury Sea Ray 460 Sundancer, our private tours of paradise have entered a whole new level. We're seeing surging popularity with the new vessel – it's a hit with big celebrations, wedding parties, and families choosing Sonic Charters to truly get away from it all – in style."
"Sonic Charters just took luxury boat rental up a notch," Locke continues. "It's the ultimate island hopping experience."
For rental information, please visit: http://sonicchartersstthomas.com/
Carrie Locke
***@soniccharters.com
