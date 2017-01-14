News By Tag
7th Annual Carmel Jewish Film Festival Offers Outstanding Movies, Speakers, Receptions
The 7th Annual Carmel Jewish Film Festival (CJFF), featuring eight award-winning movies from five countries, noted speakers, and panel discussions, will be held March 4-19, 2017. Carmel venues include Congregation Beth Israel and Golden Bough Playhouse, as well as Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey and Lighthouse Cinemas in Pacific Grove. Tickets may be purchased through the CJFF website or by calling (800) 838-3006.
Festival highlights:
- Dani Menkin, world-renowned filmmaker, director, and Israeli Academy Award winner will answer questions following the film On The Map at Opening Night on March 4 at Congregation Beth Israel.
- Filmmaker and director Laura Bialis from Rock in the Red Zone and her husband, Avi Vaknin, who plays a lead role in the film, will participate in a Q & A and play music on March 5 at the Golden Bough Playhouse.
- Post-Holocaust scholar Rachel Deblinger will lead a discussion following Once in a Lifetime on March 12 at Lighthouse Cinemas.
- Dumasani Washington, pastor, author, composer and founder of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, will speak following the film Rosenwald on March 18 at MIIS.
- A clergy panel discussion with Rabbi Bruce Greenbaum, Rev. Mark Peake, and Father Rob Fisher will follow Frank vs. God on Closing Night, March 19, at Congregation Beth Israel.
Through the power and artistry of cinema, the Carmel Jewish Film Festival seeks to engage the greater Jewish community in meaningful dialog on important issues of our day. While informed by a uniquely Jewish sensibility, our films communicate themes and messages with universal appeal to a wide audience drawn from the Monterey Peninsula and beyond. Our festival's accompanying programs further engage mind and heart through discussion and social interaction. We hope that our festival will help bridge cultural and religious differences and contribute to solidarity and peace.
Additional information about all films and events, including ticket prices, can be found on the Carmel Jewish Film Festival website (www.carmeljff.org).
Contact: Susan Greenbaum
831-277-3211
greenbaumcarmel@
