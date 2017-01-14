News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg's Heath S. Eskalyo Appointed to the Leanda Cave Foundation Advisory Board
The Leanda Cave Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for women in sport through triathlon. The foundation raises funds through sponsorship, on-line auction items and direct donation. The funds raised will help develop an all-woman triathlon team and mentor program that will empower female athletes of all levels. Team LC provides ambassadors with financial means, product endorsements, mentoring, coaching, camps and a supportive community that will enable the athletes to realize their dreams.
Leanda Cave is a four-time World Champion and ,in 2012, she became the first women to have won both the Ironman 70.3 World Championships and Ironman World Championships. In the same year, she was also named as one of the "World's Fittest Women" by CNN.
"Heath Eskalyo is fundamental to the success of the Team LC and we are proud to have him as one of our board members. Heath demonstrates a depth of knowledge and understanding that far surpasses his position at Kelley Kronenberg,"
Mr. Eskalyo directs Kelley Kronenberg's philanthropic efforts and oversees the firm's involvement in community events and fundraisers. Outside the office, he is a Sprint, Olympic, 70.3 and Ironman triathlete and the founder of the Tri Sharks, Inc., a nonprofit organization comprised of a dedicated group of triathletes who are senior level professionals committed to professional growth, business development, networking and philanthropy. Additionally, he co-founded Team Victory, a 501c3 nonprofit team that participates in triathlons to raise money and awareness on behalf of noteworthy charitable groups. He is also an advocate for The Children's Tumor Foundation and serves on the Board of Directors for The Victory Center.
In his legal practice, Mr. Eskalyo focuses on Workers' Compensation, OSHA, Defense Base Act claims, Insurance Fraud, Civil Liability, Construction Law and Occupational Accident and Truckers Occupational Insurance claims.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
