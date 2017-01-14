BriskSale: A free place to buy/sell online

If you have nothing to sell, share products to earn commissions.

Ryan Speier

-- BriskSale – A Better MarketplaceBriskSale is the new free marketplace where you can buy and sell without fees.BriskSale is currently changing the landscape of selling online in two ways: free sales and crowdsourced marketing. BriskSale is the only free online marketplace to buy and sell without fees that has the added engine of BriskSellers to connect sellers with buyers."We started BriskSale on the belief that online marketplaces should be simpler, cheaper, faster, and more honest" says BriskSale Founder Ryan Speier. "We help small sellers compete with larger firms by offering them a free online store, unlimited free listings, and selling fees of 0%. In addition, all of our sellers have access to our crowdsourced network of everyday influencers to assist them with finding buyers."BriskSale does not charge any fees to sellers and does not charge for crowdsourced brokerage, allowing sellers to offer more competitive prices and earn more on every sale. To ensure maximum visibility, every item listed on BriskSale is automatically uploaded to the Google Shopping network.BriskSale's core feature is the BriskSeller network. When a seller posts a product with an associated commission, BriskSellers will attempt to find a buyer for that product. If they succeed, that BriskSeller gets the commission. In addition to commissions, BriskSellers earn income based upon how many views their sharing receives.Any individual or company with a new or used product can sell it on BriskSale by opening a customized store or by creating a Quick Post. Any individual can become a BriskSeller to find buyers for items already posted on BriskSale and earn a commission.BriskSale is the only truly free marketplace offering:Zero Listing FeesZero Selling FeesFree Customizable StoresCrowdsourced Influencer MarketingContact:Ryan SpeierFounder(888) 52-BRISK