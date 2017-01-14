 
News By Tag
* Vegas
* Vegas Basketball
* Bishop Gorman
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Vegas' Best Match Up for Big City Showdown!

Loaded day of hoops including city's best Bishop Gorman vs Findlay Prep
 
 
Showdown
Showdown
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Tomorrow marks another round in the infamous battle of Bishop Gorman vs. Findlay Prep in the Big City Showdown hosted by South Point Casino.

Last year the Gorman Gaels defeated Findlay Prep in a close game led by then McDonald's All American Zach Collins and Chuck O'Bannon Jr.

This year will be another great match up with Gorman's O'Bannon Jr (USC Commit) and Findlay Prep's PJ Washington (UK Commit) both being named McDonald's All Americans for 2017.

The Big City Showdown also sparks a coaching rivalry this year with brothers Chuck O'Bannon Sr. and Ed O'Bannon; who won national championships together at UCLA, now sitting on opposing benches. Chuck coaching with the Gaels, and Ed with the Pilots.

Along with the rivalry game, Big City Showdown also brings Vegas some great matchups prior to with the following schedule:

Gorman Girls vs. Liberty Girls at 11:30 AM

Durango HS vs. Liberty HS at 1:00 PM

Desert Pines HS vs. Clark HS at 2:30 PM

Coronado HS vs. Centennial HS at 4:00 PM

State finalists Coronado will battle it out against McDonald's All American Troy Brown Jr. and the Centennial Bulldogs.

Bishop Gorman vs. Findlay Prep will follow at 6:00 PM

It's a great day for basketball in Las Vegas, make sure you come out!

Live Steaming is Available for those in attendance via BALLER.tv

Eastbay is proud sponsor of Big City Showdown!

End
Source:
Email:***@diamondmpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Vegas, Vegas Basketball, Bishop Gorman
Industry:Sports
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond MPR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share