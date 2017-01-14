News By Tag
Vegas' Best Match Up for Big City Showdown!
Loaded day of hoops including city's best Bishop Gorman vs Findlay Prep
Last year the Gorman Gaels defeated Findlay Prep in a close game led by then McDonald's All American Zach Collins and Chuck O'Bannon Jr.
This year will be another great match up with Gorman's O'Bannon Jr (USC Commit) and Findlay Prep's PJ Washington (UK Commit) both being named McDonald's All Americans for 2017.
The Big City Showdown also sparks a coaching rivalry this year with brothers Chuck O'Bannon Sr. and Ed O'Bannon; who won national championships together at UCLA, now sitting on opposing benches. Chuck coaching with the Gaels, and Ed with the Pilots.
Along with the rivalry game, Big City Showdown also brings Vegas some great matchups prior to with the following schedule:
Gorman Girls vs. Liberty Girls at 11:30 AM
Durango HS vs. Liberty HS at 1:00 PM
Desert Pines HS vs. Clark HS at 2:30 PM
Coronado HS vs. Centennial HS at 4:00 PM
State finalists Coronado will battle it out against McDonald's All American Troy Brown Jr. and the Centennial Bulldogs.
Bishop Gorman vs. Findlay Prep will follow at 6:00 PM
It's a great day for basketball in Las Vegas, make sure you come out!
Live Steaming is Available for those in attendance via BALLER.tv
Eastbay is proud sponsor of Big City Showdown!
