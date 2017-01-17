Elisabeth York Debuts Spring 2017 Collection In Atlanta

Collection to Focus on Luminescence, New Techniques, Luxury Bedding Accessories

ELISABETH YORK's hand creweled Issa Bedding Collection

-- ELISABETH YORK rolled out a stunning collection of luxury bedding during the Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings Market, January 11-16. With a focus on luminescence, innovative artisan techniques, and inventive bedding accessories, the luxury brand's spring 2017 line includes an expansion of favorite staple pieces as well as new bedding, all intended to be mixed and layered for a unique, personalized look.The introduction of the spring collection brings a number of innovative techniques for the bedding brand. With luxury at the forefront of every piece in the ELISABETH YORK brand, the Farren Collection makes new strides in superior softness. Crafted of fiber-dyed cotton and jacquard woven, the collection marries a luxurious sheen and softness to a refined, natural aesthetic.Also new for ELISABETH YORK is the debut of sheeting fabric with the Sloane Collection. Crafted of 300 percale cotton sheeting fabric, the Sloane coverlet introduces a new crisp, tailored element to the line quilted with a cotton flannel inlay for a comfortable, year-round weight.Making a striking impression at first sight is the intricate design of the Issa Collection. A true labour of love, Issa's hand creweled fog-on-white embroidery achieves a stunning aesthetics with a luxurious hand. Crafted of 100% cotton, this collection provides stare worthy style in an allover look or layered with other pieces from ELISABETH YORK.In the world of luxury accessories, ELISABETH YORK delivers the finishing touches to any space with the Chenille Stripe collection of oversized bed throws, Euro shams and pillows in three versatile hues: Fog, Natural and Ink. The Whisper Collection offers lightweight, airy throws in Fog, Dove and Granite, crafted of 100% ring spun cotton and finished with a double knot fringe.Adding a pop of pretty to any room, ELISABETH YORK's decorative pillows are jewelry for your bedding. With the fashion-inspired, 15x35 embroidered Sika Fog Pillow, intricately embellished Sequin Grid Pillow and chikan stitched Geo Lace Pillow; there are plenty of possibilities when it comes to accessorizing and creating a glamorous look.To view the full spring 2017 collection, stop by the ELISABETH YORK booth (#1855) during NY NOW, February 5-8.For more information on the ELISABETH YORK brand, visit elisabethyork.com.###At ELISABETH YORK, we believe great style is an evolution and a reimagining. It is a mood or feeling, with no predetermined rules. It's about asking, "Why not?" which adds a sense of freedom and originality that "Why?" just can't offer. Always start with what you love.