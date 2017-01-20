 
The Spoiled Mama introduces swift, easy Amazon checkout

The popular pregnancy skin care company makes online shopping faster than ever with Amazon Payments.
 
 
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Spoiled Mama (https://www.thespoiledmama.com), a toxin-free pregnancy skin care company based in California, has announced the debut of Amazon Payments to their online shop. The integration allows customers to access their existing Amazon account information, making online checkout easier than ever.

Tamara Johnson, founder and CEO of The Spoiled Mama, said she's excited to offer the new feature to her moms.

"We love the convenience of online shopping, but I know there are certainly drawbacks when it comes to checking out," said Johnson, referring to her mobile and tablet shoppers. "That's why I wanted to offer Amazon Payments to our moms -- I want to make their shopping experience as 'spoiled' as possible."

In order to use Amazon Payments, customers add desired products to their cart as usual. At checkout, users only need to select Amazon Payments in order to sign into their Amazon account. From there, any stored billing information and shipping addresses will be immediately available, with each shopper's sensitive information remaining completely safe and secure.

The Spoiled Mama's clientele are usually first-time expectant women shopping for stretch mark solutions, pregnancy skin care and breastfeeding care. Their 100% toxin-free products are safe during pregnancy, which makes them the leading purveyors in this specialized beauty market.

"As technology advances, it's my promise to offer our moms the easiest, fastest options available. " Johnson said.

The new Amazon Payments is effective immediately.

About The Spoiled Mama: Since 2007, The Spoiled Mama has been offering toxin-free pregnancy skin care to expecting, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers. With an eye on safety and premium ingredients, the independent family-owned company is best known for their bestselling pregnancy stretch marks products, a favorite amongst new moms and celebrities. The company is based out of San Leandro, Calif.

For more information about The Spoiled Mama, visit https://www.thespoiledmama.com or email press@thespoiledmama.com.

