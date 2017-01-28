News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Stuart
Local author, Alice L. Luckhardt, will be signing copies of book
Local author, Alice L. Luckhardt, will be signing copies of book
On the southeast coast of Florida in the 1880s, a quaint little community was nestled along the tranquil waters of the St. Lucie River in a wilderness of tropical beauty, one of the region's last frontiers. As lucrative pineapple crops and the commercial fishing industry began to flourish, trade boats brought necessary supplies, and new settlers arrived on river steamers. With land available for homesteading or for sale at $1.25 an acre, the small village soon to be known as Stuart would become a mecca for innovative, hardworking young men seeking business and financial opportunities. By the dawn of the 20th century, the railroad had been established, and the town, forged by the fortitude of early pioneers, thrived, eventually becoming a beautiful, friendly incorporated city.
About the Author:
Alice L. Luckhardt, a native Floridian, historian, and genealogist, has collected and compiled rare photographs with interesting stories that document the life and times of Stuart's early residents. These efforts, which include images from the archives of the Stuart Heritage Museum, Elliott Museum, and vast private collections, will thus preserve a permanent legacy to these industrious and daring pioneers.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3001 NW Federal Highway
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
When: Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
