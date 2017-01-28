News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New England College
New England College
Throughout its history, New England College has been recognized for innovative academic programs and leadership in experiential education. Founded in 1946 to offer educational opportunities to veterans eager to return to the workforce, the college pioneered an accelerated and demanding three-year degree program, unique at that time. From the earliest years to the present day, the faculty has included practitioners active in their fields and fostered learning partnerships with external organizations. In 1971, the college acquired a British campus and became one of the first American institutions to offer students a full four-year degree program outside of the United States, an innovation in cross-cultural experiential education. In recent years, the college has effectively utilized technological advancements to extend the reach of its creative and supportive learning community, while still challenging individuals to transform themselves and their world, maintaining a curriculum focused on experiential learning, and fostering collaborative relationships among members of the community.
About the Author:
Cynthia Burns Martin is professor of business administration at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire. Alexander "Lex" Scourby is an alumnus of 1975 and longtime member of the New England College Board of Trustees. Most of the images in this book are from the archives of Danforth Library, New England College.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1741 South Willow Street
Manchester, NH 03103
When: Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
