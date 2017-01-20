 
Celebrated "Animals In Art Show" Creates A Better World For Animals

Annual Art Exhibit at Seaside Art Gallery Supports Coastal Humane Society
 
 
"Keeping An Eye On The Ball" by Sue Wall
"Keeping An Eye On The Ball" by Sue Wall
 
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- For many people nothing beats the companionship of a loving pet by their side. Nearly half of all households in the United States enjoy having a cat or dog, or both. Over 160 million dogs and cats live the good life with their humans in their own home.

But not all animals…or their caretakers… are as fortunate.

Every year millions of people find they are forced to give up their beloved companions to shelters because of financial hardship.

You can have a heart through art and help fund keeping pets with their humans through the Animals in Art Show at Seaside Art Gallery from February 3rd – 25th, 2017.

Melanie Smith, owner of Seaside Art Gallery, loves animals and brings her passion for art and animals together each year in the gallery's esteemed Animals in Art Show. This much-anticipated art exhibit at the gallery celebrates animals while helping to create a better world for animals.

Hundreds of original works of art are on display portraying animals with fur, feather, or fin, in all art forms, from canvas, etchings, and animation art, to jewelry, sculptures, and more.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of any item featuring an animal in the gallery from February 3rd – 25th, 2017, will be donated to the Coastal Humane Society benefiting animals.

The Coastal Humane Society is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring all animals are cared for and no caretaker is forced to give up a pet because of financial hardship. The organization has been helping over 6,000 animals and caretakers in Dare and Currituck counties since 1997.

"We are pleased to bring our community together every year with this extraordinary event. It's rewarding to bring the fine works of these wonderful artists together celebrating the beauty of animals, and having the honor of helping pets and their humans stay together during financial difficulty through the efforts of the Coastal Humane Society," says Smith.

The annual fundraising Animals in Art Show features local and nationally acclaimed award-winning artists, including miniaturists Beverly Abbott and Gail MacArgel, equestrian artist Beth Parcell Evans, etchings master David Hunter, surreal artist Debra Keirce, wildlife artist Rebecca Latham, Plein Air artist Suzanne Morris, and Walt Disney Studio animation, to name a few.

You can join the special reception for the Animals in Art Show at Seaside Art Gallery on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm. Enjoy refreshments and a special silent auction of an original miniature painting by Sue Wall.

Throughout the month of February, pieces in the Animals in Art Show can be seen and purchased both in the gallery and online at http://www.seasideart.com.

Seaside Art Gallery's special fundraising art exhibit continues the tradition of honoring Animals in Art while helping to create a better world for animals and their caretakers.

One Of The Largest Galleries In the Southeast

Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast, with 56 years of excellence and reputed customer service. The Smith family established it in 1961. Owner Melanie Smith is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers.

The authenticity of the gallery's art is fully guaranteed. The gallery has a generous policy of 30-day refund or 5-year exchange. They ship anywhere.

Shop 200+ artists on their website. Their phone number is 252-441-5418.

Page Updated Last on: Jan 20, 2017
