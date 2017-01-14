News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
S.U.R.&R. Specialty Tools Among 'Top 100 Most Wanted Products'
PTEN List Ranks Most Requested Products by Automotive Technicians
Products make the PTEN list (http://www.vehicleservicepros.com/
"We are excited that both the HFT50 and UT15, which are among the newest additions to our growing list of innovative products, are becoming more popular with automotive aftermarket repair professionals,"
The HFT50 Hydra-Assist Flaring Tool makes on-vehicle brake line flaring fast and easy for the installer. It will create SAE and DIN flares including 3/16 inch, 4.75mm and ¼ inch sizes. The PTEN product guide notes the Hydra-Assist Flaring Tool "provides a hydraulic assist T-handle ram, a quick chuck for fast punch change over, an S-lock for quick assembly and a dual-handle placement for ease of use."
"Brake repairs are the most common category of work performed at automotive shops in the U.S. This tool saves service professionals both time and money on these jobs," Joy said.
This video includes a demonstration of the Hydra-Assist Flaring Tool, along with several other S.U.R.&R. products and specialty tools for brake line repairs. https://www.youtube.com/
The high performance self-fusing UT15 ULTRATough Tape is becoming a preferred solution for quick-fix applications at the garage or on the road. The PTEN product guide notes "This tape can be used to repair leaky hoses, tubing, wiring harnesses, connections and general purpose repairs. This airtight tape has no adhesive, resists UV, salt, oil and chemicals."
"ULTRATough Tape is really the 'Swiss Army Knife' of tapes. It's ideal for short term repairs since it provides a waterproof seal and can be used in extreme temperature conditions,"
For more information about the entire S.U.R.&R. product line contact National Sales Manager Bob Joy at 1.800.390.3996 ext. 201 or bobjoy@surrauto.com.
About S.U.R.&R., a Division of Husky Corporation
S.U.R.&R. Inc. offers a full line of automotive hardware and specialty tool products including fuel line replacement kits, brake line replacement kits, A/C line repair and replacement kits, transmission line repair kits and power steering line replacement kits. S.U.R.&R. is a division of Husky Corporation, founded in 1947 with headquarters and production facilities in the metro St. Louis area at Pacific, Missouri. In addition, Husky Corporation offers Husky® General Fueling Products (nozzles, swivels, Safe-T-Breaks®
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse