The Northwoods Corporation Adds Two Insurance Agencies- Bringing Total to 34

-- The Northwoods Corporation has added two agencies in recent months, increasing their group to 34 agencies total over 12 offices throughout New York State. The John W. Taggart & Son Agency out of Bath, NY and the R.B. Adams Agency of Batavia, NY are the two most recent additions for the management firm, which is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.In the past 12 months, Northwoods has also added the McCarville Insurance Agency, LLC. of Orchard Park, NY and Accu-Sure Insurance Agency, Inc. of Geneva, NY.The Northwoods Corporation is a full service management firm designed specifically for independent insurance agencies. Founded in 1994, The Northwoods Corporation, has become one of the largest independent insurance agencies throughout New York State."Our goal has always been to maintain the presence of local insurance agencies throughout the community. Keeping people working in Western New York, while providing a great service has always been our mission," said Northwoods Director of Marketing Ryan Murdie.The Northwoods Corporation employs over 60 people throughout Western and Central New York. Through growth and acquisition they hope to add 10 more positions by the end of 2017.