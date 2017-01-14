Country(s)
Continuing the Struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Now is the time for a new, peaceful American Revolution. Join us
A UMass study found that 38% of Americans can't meet basic needs, about double the official poverty rate. But African Americans have been most severely disadvantaged by an economic system serving well a small elite at the expense of the majority. 27.6% of African Americans live in poverty, 12.8% in deep poverty. 38% of African American children live in poverty. African Americans have 1/20 the per capita wealth of whites. Unemployment rates in black communities rival those in the Third World.
N FT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The election of Barack Obama to the presidency was an important milestone toward racial equality, but this milestone is blocking our view of how far we still have to go.
High levels of poverty are intrinsic to the process resulting in extreme income and wealth in a small elite. 400 American's total wealth equals that of the least wealthy 195 million. We are all harmed by this degree of inequality. It would not exist in a truly democratic republic. Our "democracy deficit" is quantified: A three-decade, 1,779 policy issue study on the influence on policymakers of average American's policy change preferences, including those that would reduce inequality, found it is zero.
Dr. King was dedicated to the struggle for justice, not just racial justice, and he viewed economic inequality as one of the most important issues of his time. Since his time, economic inequality has substantially increased. Dr. King based his actions on the words he expressed below. How many of us can see it is even more important to do so now as passionately as Dr. King did?
"Most of us are too poor to have adequate economic power … Necessity will draw us toward the power inherent in the creative uses of politics."
"Injustice and waste go together and endanger stability."
"We have so energetically mastered production that we now must give attention to distribution."
"When evil men conspire to preserve an unjust social order, good men must unite to bring about the birth of a society undergirded by justice."
"Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable ... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals."
34 public policies can lift tens of millions of Americans out of poverty; substantially improve the standard of living of tens of millions more; fundamentally improve our election and lobbying systems; enhance democracy with an innovative, new democratic system; create a $500 billion annual federal surplus; increase GDP by $1.8 trillion. See: www.newenlightenment.us
