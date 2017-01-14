Continuing the Struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Now is the time for a new, peaceful American Revolution. Join us

A UMass study found that 38% of Americans can't meet basic needs, about double the official poverty rate. But African Americans have been most severely disadvantaged by an economic system serving well a small elite at the expense of the majority. 27.6% of African Americans live in poverty, 12.8% in deep poverty. 38% of African American children live in poverty. African Americans have 1/20 the per capita wealth of whites. Unemployment rates in black communities rival those in the Third World.