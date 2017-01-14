News By Tag
Chattanooga Sports Personality and Collector Memorabilia at Auction
Barry committed years of dedication to youth athletics and sports in general; through his love of being an official for youth baseball, youth football, youth basketball and more all the way through college athletics.
Some folks just remember Barry Young for the sportsmanship he fostered. Chris Wood, Chattanooga Realtor, remembers Mr. Young's kind heart, "My sister was a catcher at the softball fields and Barry had been an umpire that always talked with the players and interacted with them. One of the coolest things I remember is that she hit her first home run and the ball was lost in a drainage ditch. She was pretty down about losing that ball. The following week, we were at a different park and Mr. Young walked up and said to her that he knew she would want this, and handed her that home run ball. He had gone back, after the ditch had drained, and found the ball to bring to her." Recollections such as this resonate with many of the people who came to know him through the sports that he loved.
Many who knew Barry Young will likely recognize the magnitude of this collection and the years over which the collection evolved and this event could be your only chance to own a part of his personal collection..
In honor of Barry and his love of sports his collection will be offered at auction so that those who have the same love of the game will have the opportunity to bid on, and own those items that hold meaning and significance to them. On Thursday, January 26th starting at 10am EST Compass Auctions will be holding an online only auction of the collectibles, memorabilia, apparel, hats and special items that Barry Young collected over the decades. Contact Compass with any questions at 423-702-6180. You can also view the items online at http://www.soldoncompass.com or preview them at the auction facility on Tuesday, January 24th from 8am to 4pm at 3114 Freeman Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37406.
Contact
Scott Steele
423-702-6180
***@soldoncompass.com
