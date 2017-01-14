 
New California Company, YZY Global, LLC, Promotes Healthy Living With New Exercise Device

A portion of the sales generated from the company's Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser will go to health organizations dedicated to fighting life-threatening diseases.
 
 
Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser
Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser
 
PASADENA, Calif. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- YZY Global, LLC is introducing a new exercise device, Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser, the compact, light-weight, portable exerciser that you can use anywhere anytime while seated. It helps to keep your legs moving with less effort and get your blood flowing when you have to sit still.

YZY Global, LLC was officially launched in mid-January 2017. Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser is the first patented product of YZY Global, LLC. "After spending countless hours perfecting our product design, we are finally ready to present our portable leg exercise to the world." stated Ying (Vicky) Butler, the co-founder of YZY Global, LLC. Currently, the Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser is available for an introductory pre-order price of $49.99 (www.portastepper.com/mini-stepper-pre-order-form/).

"This patented exerciser is especially beneficial for people who have a hard time moving around due to an injury or physical disability. It's also great for those who don't have time to exercise due to a busy lifestyle" stated Butler. This portable exerciser makes it possible for you to stay active at the office, on the couch, or even in an airplane. You can be healthier without spending extra time and changing your daily routine.

Butler's inspiration for creating the Porta Stepper™ leg exerciser came from the leg numbness and swelling that she experienced after having ankle surgery. "Following surgery, my left leg tended to swell a lot after sitting still for a long period of time," explained Butler. After learning that swelling was also a symptom of leg blood clots, she decided to take this matter seriously.

The existing leg exercise devices on the market are too big and bulky to be carried around. "After marketing research, with the effort of our amazing team, we made professional prototypes, got U.S. Utility Patents and Design Patent, did market testing, made molds and received samples from the manufacturer, designed the packaging, shot the video and set up the website." stated Butler.

In the coming months, YZY Global, LLC will also launch a Kickstarter campaign to help her company reach its minimum order and attract additional attention from buyers and retailers. For exciting new company updates, click here often (https://www.facebook.com/PortaStepper/).

ABOUT YZY GLOBAL, LLC: With a degree in biology and background in the medical profession, Ying (Vicky) Butler launched YZY Global, LLC in memory of her father who passed away from cancer several years ago. Based in beautiful Pasadena, California, YZY Global, LLC is changing the way people exercise with thePorta Stepper™ portable leg exerciser. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, the company is on a mission to make the world healthier—one small step at a time.
