Heat Up Your Winter at the BGC Summer Camp Open House
Let us help! The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County is holding a Summer Camp Open House at our Spruce Street Community Center in Lawrence, NJ on February 11, 2017 from 10 AM to 1 PM. Families attending will learn about our Summer Camp and all its offerings. They can meet our staff, tour our facility, see live demonstrations and gather Summer Camp and registration information.
Admission is free. For more information or to pre-register for the BGC Summer Camp Open House, please visit www.bgcmercer.org/
About the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County:
The Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County has been providing children and teens with educational, career, and enrichment activities through after school, weekend, and summer programs since 1937. Today, the Club provides programs and services to 2,300 youths in the Greater Mercer County area that attend programs in our Trenton Clubhouse, six public school sites in the City of Trenton, and our Community Center in Lawrence Township. For more information, visit http://www.bgcmercer.org.
Contact
Henry Shen
***@bgcmercer.org
End
