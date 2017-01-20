 
VIPAR Heavy Duty Welcomes Deval Doshi as Senior Program Manager

 
 
VIPAR's Deval Joshi -- CMYK
VIPAR's Deval Joshi -- CMYK
 
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- VIPAR Heavy Duty has announced the appointment of Deval Joshi as the organization's new senior program manager. Joshi will report to Larry Griffin, director of program management, and will be responsible for developing industry leading supplier programs with VIPAR Heavy Duty and its family of companies.

Joshi brings 14 years of experience in strategic global purchasing, engineering and management to his new role. He has more than eight years of experience in several roles with Navistar, including sourcing and procurement for the company's parts procurement group and production purchasing group. In addition, Joshi was the director of global procurement at Milton Industries.

"Deval is a seasoned professional with experience on both the parts and production sides of the business," said Griffin. "His diverse industry knowledge and 'roll up the sleeves' attitude make him a great addition to the VIPAR Heavy Duty team."

Deval earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

For more information on VIPAR Heavy Duty, visit www.vipar.com or email: info@vipar.com.

About VIPAR Heavy Duty
VIPAR Heavy Duty is North America's leading network of independent aftermarket truck parts distributors. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors serve the needs of their customers from more than 630 locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors are specialists who understand the demands of their local, regional, and national customers for quality parts and exceptional service. VIPAR Heavy Duty also operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Parts Network, LLC and Power Heavy Duty LLC, as part of the VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies. For more information, visit www.vipar.com.

For further product information, contact:
Jeff Paul
Director of Marketing
VIPAR Heavy Duty
815-893-5965
jpaul@vipar.com

For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy
Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com

Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
