New Business Book Summary Available for Creating Competitive Advantage
To create competitive advantage in today's complex and fast-paced global marketplace, business leaders must follow 11 steps:
• Develop valued traits--namely, products, skills, or services that are desired and different--that give their organizations an edge over their competitors.
• Anticipate trends and the changing needs of customers through leadership rather than management, which leaves too little time for leading.
• Effectively anticipate growing developments and probabilities in related business sectors.
• Conduct research and analysis to learn what customers will want in the future.
• Use predictive modelling to create simplicity from complexity and make sound decisions.
• Maintain focus on elementary, yet exceptional, ideas in order to establish strategic, clear initiatives.
• Change the game by taking risks and moving ahead with innovations.
• Create more agile and flexible organizations and become strategic adopters who seize new opportunities to improve.
• Ensure that their organizations' business models, systems, and people match their overall business designs.
• Embrace some risks, nurture diversity, and act decisively to align their organizations with required changes.
• Accelerate growth, profit, and shareholder values through purposeful, contributing approaches and with strong ethics and values.
