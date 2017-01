New Business Book Summary Available for Creating Competitive Advantage

Creating Competitive Advantage

The driving point behind Kevin Uphill's focus—that is, how can an organization and its leaders get ahead of the competition in a focused way that allows it to create a niche and offer better services to its customers? Despite fast-moving times, the keys to gaining advantage are strategy and leadership. The goal of business leadership today is to effect real changes that will build more purposeful organizations that are able to gain advantages, create positive outcomes, and build the future.To create competitive advantage in today's complex and fast-paced global marketplace, business leaders must follow 11 steps:• Develop valued traits--namely, products, skills, or services that are desired and different--that give their organizations an edge over their competitors.• Anticipate trends and the changing needs of customers.• Effectively anticipate growing developments and probabilities in related business sectors.• Conduct research and analysis to learn what customers will want in the future.• Create simplicity from complexity and make sound decisions.• Maintain focus on elementary, yet exceptional, ideas in order to establish strategic, clear initiatives.• Change the game by taking risks and moving ahead with innovations.• Create more agile and flexible organizations and become strategic adopters who seize new opportunities to improve.• Ensure that their organizations' business models, systems, and people match their overall business designs.• Embrace some risks, nurture diversity, and act decisively to align their organizations with required changes.• Accelerate growth, profit, and shareholder values through purposeful, contributing approaches and with strong ethics and values.