Industry News





AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis Expands Team with Nancy Reed, Accounting Coordinator

 
 
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis, an award-winning, locally RN-owned and RN-managed home health care firm, announced that Nancy Reed joined its team as the Accounting Coordinator.

In her new role, Reed is responsible for all internal accounting functions, and assists the senior management team with accounting and finance related matters.

"Nancy is a first-rate professional with a lovely disposition. When she joined our team, there was an immediate impact with her helping us become more effective and efficient. She has a can-do attitude with everything she does," said Jacque Phillips, RN, BSN, AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis President and Founder.

Reed added, "I am thrilled to be part of the AccuCare team. I love helping people and look forward to working with our internal and external clients."

AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis is an independently, locally RN-owned and RN-managed private home health care firm serving the greater metropolitan area. At AccuCare, our team is committed to providing our clients with the same care, compassion and respect we would give our own families. Founded in 1994 by Jacqueline "Jacque" Phillips, RN, BSN, the AccuCare mission has remained the same – to provide every client with the highest standard of private, in-home health care with a human touch. Jane Olsen, RN, AccuCare Director of Nursing / Operations, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, manages a team of 100+ caregivers who offer a wide variety of home health care services. To learn more or to speak with an AccuCare team member, please visit www.AccuCare.com.

Source:AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis
Email:***@ammcommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Ann Marie Mayuga, Ed Mayuga, Amm Communications
Industry:Health
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Executives
