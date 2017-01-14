CPG Music's Rachele Royale takes Peavey Electronics to the Dark Side

Peavey Electronics' new commercial features starlet Rachele Royale

-- CPG Music is excited to announce that their artist Rachele Royale and her song "Dark Side" are featured in the newest commercial by Peavey Electronics released at NAMM 2017.Rachele Royale, is an L.A. based Recording Artist from the Bay Area, signed to the record label CPG Music. Her first full-length album was produced by legendary Rock producer Mutt Lange, along with Swedish super producer Tony Nilsson. Her single "Unscrew U" won the "My Music Challenge" on 104.3 with Mario Lopez.CPG Music was launched as a music management and record label of Cinematic Pictures Group (CPG) which was founded by award winning director TJ Scott and international celebrity photographer Dennys Ilic, and is a multi-faceted, Los Angeles-based entertainment company. CPG Music currently manages recording artist Rachele Royale and Whitton. With an eye to the musical confluence of sound and image; CPG Music is crafting distinctive, unique artists whose work will attract audiences from radio to films and television alike. CPG Music board members include; Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, 8MM), Juliette Beavan (8MM singer/songwriter)Housed in the CPG Gallery at the world famous Hollywood & Highland complex (home of the Oscars), CPG Music has partnered with Peavey Electronics to build a showcase stage with state of the art sound. Founder TJ Scott announced that "It is exciting to us to create a community where film, tv and music dovetail". Co-founder Dennys Ilic added, "We have crafted the perfect space in the CPG Gallery to collaborate with and nurture creative artists."Peavey Electronics' commercial promoting their world-class ribbon driver technology with the RBN™ Series was shot at the CPG Gallery, produced by Juliette Beavan and directed by Johnny Royal. The commercial is set in the Glam Rock night club atmosphere of the Gallery and features Rachele Royale and recording artist Gavin Reign (Zippergrin, Black Lodge).Director Johnny Royal said, "Working with Rachele Royale was such a beautiful and memorable experience. I was able to really let the process be a natural progression of mood, energy, and spirituality, rather than having to force my direction into the tides."Courtland Gray, COO of Peavey Electronics, remarked "Rachele Royale is a tremendous talent and Peavey enjoyed working with her for the making of our RBN Speaker Series and XR-AT commercial spot."Up next, Rachele Royale will be featured the Antoine Fuqua produced television series "ICE" starring Donald Sutherland, where she is seen singing "Diamond Girl" which she wrote for the show.Rachele's pop single "Tap Dat" was featured on the VH1 show "Hit The Floor", and was also played at numerous NBA halftime shows. Rachele is currently in the studio recording songs for her new Label with award winning Producers; Jens Gad (Enigma) , Sir Charles Wilson (Rhianna) and Emmy winning Writer/Producer Jacob Bunton (JLo, Adler). She is also collaborating closely with Swedish Uber Writer/Producer Andreas Carlsson who wrote top 40 hit songs for Brittney Spears, BackStreet Boys, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Carrie Underwood, Bon Jovi… Earlier this year Rachele's new single "Different Now", (produced by Massive Muzik), and music video, (shot/directed by TJ Scott, Dennys Ilic, Bert Kish) will be showcased as Leica Camera's first music video.Her newest Music Single and Music Video 'Circus Life' was released January 13, 2017. Creative director/choreographer, Jason Young (Madonna, Britney Spears, JLo) will be bringing Rachele's live show to the next level.ABOUT PEAVEY ELECTRONICSFounded in 1965, Peavey® is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment. Peavey has earned more than 180 patents and distributes to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®, Architectural Acoustics®, Crest Audio®, Composite Acoustics® and Trace Elliot® brands and affiliates can be found on concert stages and in airports, stadiums, theme parks and other venues around the world. To find out more, visit www.peavey.com.ABOUT CPG MUSICCinematic Pictures Group (CPG) was founded by award winning director TJ Scott and international celebrity photographer Dennys Ilic, and is a multi-faceted, Los Angeles-based entertainment company which includes CPG Gallery at the Hollywood & Highland complex, CPG Music which currently manages recording artist Rachele Royale and Whitton and CPG Publishing. For more information please visit www.CinematicPicturesGroup.com.URL: http://www.RacheleRoyale.comFacebook.com/RacheleRoyaleMusicInstagram.com/RacheleRoyaleMusicTwitter.com/RacheleRoyaleYouTube.com/RachelRoyaleMusicSoundcloud.com/RacheleRoyaleiTunes.com/RacheleRoyalehttp://www.Facebook.com/CinematicPicturesGroup@CinematicPixhttp://www.Facebook.com/PeaveyElectronics#CPGMusic #CPG #CPGGallery #DarkSide #RacheleRoyale #PeaveyElectronics