Montclair Art Museum Presents 10th Annual African American Film Forum
MAM's African American Cultural Committee Revisits "Step by Step: The Story of Harlem Prep;" February 9, 7–8 p.m.
Founded in 1967 as part of the alternative school movement of the era, The Harlem Preparatory School or "Harlem Prep" provided high school "dropouts" a second chance at completing their education to pursue a college degree. It graduated 800 students during its seven-year run. In addition to viewing "Step by Step," the recently rediscovered documentary on the school, a panel of former students and faculty will share their recollections.
"We are pleased to be able to bring our fifty-year-old story to Montclair, and enjoy a discussion which is still relevant today—making education compelling so that learners are internally motivated to learn," said Casey Carpenter, the founders' daughter, and a Montclair resident. "There was something so compelling about the school that students from all over New York City and even New Jersey, wanted to re-enter education…and in some cases, even leave their current high school to attend Harlem Prep."
This program is presented by the Museum's African American Cultural Committee. For more information about the committee, please contact William Jiggetts, AACC chair, at MAM.AACC@yahoo.com. For more information on the program, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
