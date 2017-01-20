Country(s)
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Hughes Shelton Realtors Rank No.1 in Hillsborough County
The top-ranking residential real estate team closed $102.68 million in sales volume in 2016
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hughes-Shelton Realtors team wrapped up 2016 with their highest sales volume yet, closing 143 total transactions with $102.68 million in residential sales1. The record sales volume earned the team the number one spot among residential real estate teams in Hillsborough County. The team also earned the ranking as number one in Hillsborough County in the luxury market, closing 35 total transactions and $57 million in closed sales volume among homes priced at or above $900,0002.
The Hughes-Shelton Realtors team, comprised of Mike Hughes, Jeff Shelton, Andrea Webb and a few team members, credits their success to an unmatched market place knowledge and customer service that exceeds their client's expectations.
"Our team accomplished a lot on behalf of our clients this past year and I'm very proud of our rankings," said Jeff Shelton.
In 2016, the team represented the buyers in the highest recorded residential sale in Hillsborough County for the entire year, a luxury waterfront estate that closed for $6.625 million3.
"Our team is committed to helping our clients meet their goals, and that's what fuels our success," said Mike Hughes.
The team can be reached at 813.286.6563 or sales@hughesshelton.com or visit their website at www.HughesShelton.com.
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with more than 85 offices and 5,000 sales associates serving the communities of Central Florida, Flagler, Brevard, Palm Beach, Southeast Florida, Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay and the Panhandle. Worldwide, the Coldwell Banker network includes 3,000 offices with nearly 85,000 sales associates. Every day, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate properties are exposed to 16 million buyers on more than 725 high-traffic websites. For more information or to view local listings, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a subsidiary of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company.
1. Based on closed sales volume and total number of units closed from Trendgraphix for Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in all price ranges as reported on Jan. 10, 2017 for the period of Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2016. Trendgraphix data is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2. Based on closed sales volume and total number of units closed in Hillsborough County for properties sold for $900,000 or more as reported by Trendgraphix on Jan. 17, 2017 for the period of Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2016. 3. Based on closed sales volume information from MFRMLS for Hillsborough County in all price ranges as reported on January 17, 2017 for the period of 2016. MFRMLS data is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. One unit equals one side of a transaction (buyer or seller). Sales volume calculated by multiplying the number of buyer and/or seller sides by sales price. Source data is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Jeff Shelton
Page Updated Last on: Jan 20, 2017