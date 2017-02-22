Country(s)
Industry News
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Brings Advanced Technology to Small Town America
· 1/3 of the population over 65 falls each year but less than half tell their doctors
· One in five of those falls leads to serious, potentially life-threatening injuries
· Falling once doubles the chances of falling again
· Falls account for 25% of all hospital admissions
· Falls account for 40% of all nursing home admissions
· Fear of falling, not just falls themselves, dramatically reduces seniors' quality of life
· In the US, the estimated cost of medical care for patients with balance disorders exceeds $1 billion annually
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers of MetroWest is focused on treating our patients' balance disorders with the best training, the best technology, and the best tools that are typically only available in large, major medical centers.
At FYZICAL MetroWest, our balance experts identify the roots of a patient's problem, and create a personalized balance retraining program based on the patient's specific needs. FYZICAL MetroWest offers patients advanced technology for proper balance assessment and treatment:
· FYZICAL'S proprietary harness and rail system, the Safety Overhead Support (SOS) system, helps patients safely regain their balance and their confidence with a system that allows natural movement while protecting against falls.
· Long used by professional athletes, force plates measure how the legs react to uneven and unstable surfaces as well as sideways and backward movements. Precisely identifying imbalances enables more efficient and effective treatment protocols.
· BODYQ™ examinations allow FYZICAL balance experts to accurately identify and assess related medical conditions that can contribute to balance issues. It's a comprehensive exam including a vision assessment, a balance evaluation and the general overall health condition of an individual.
"We're extremely excited to offer these advanced skills and technologies to members of the MetroWest area community," says Dr. Cheryl Abelow, owner and doctor of physical therapy at FYZICAL MetroWest. "Many people with balance and dizziness issues would have to drive to a major medical center in a big city to be diagnosed and treated with this kind of expertise and specialty equipment. Now it's available in the MetroWest and Central MA suburbs – in their local neighborhoods."
Diagnosing dizziness is extremely complicated because dizziness can stem from a single system or a combination of the vestibular (inner ear), the neurological and the musculoskeletal system. At almost all clinics, the standard of care for dizziness that stems from vestibular disorders is a one-size-fits all physical maneuver. These movements can work but studies have shown symptoms will reoccur in up to 50 percent of patients. That puts many patients at risk for falls and possibly hip fractures as a result. The pain and suffering that result from falls can potentially be prevented with the right therapy. At FYZICAL MetroWest, we take a close look at the patient's multiple systems, designing the right plan of care for each: Musculoskeletal, neurological and vestibular.
"Each patient deserves to be diagnosed and treated based on their unique impairments,"
The results can be amazing and a great 90-second video of a FYZICAL patient benefiting from our unique offering can be seen at www.fyzicalmetrowest.com/
Contact
David Abelow
***@fyzicalmetrowest.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse