Beneficience.com PR Announces New Business Client Celebrity + Fine Art Photographer Virigina Hodges
AW Publicist Tracey Bond welcomes Virginia Hodges to her Beneficience.com PR clientele & catalogue. Bond manages the new media public relations + communications for Hodge's personage as celebrity and fine art photographer.
Almost two decades ago Virginia Rose began her career as a professional celebrity photographer, bringing her photographic vision to star clients in music, stage and screen.
Today, Virginia is an artist who happens to use a camera, and is sought after for her incomparable beautiful and evocative theme shoots, modeling portfolios, publication covers and specialty photography. She has been published hundreds of times in print and digital media and is an internationally renowned fine art photographer.
A gifted artist, businesswoman, charitable fundraiser and devoted mother, Virginia brings her unique vision, passion, spirituality and technical expertise to each of her distinctive and beautifully unique Virginia Rose Fine Art creations.
For further information about Virginia Rose's fine art, collections, upcoming events, private commissions, exhibits and to purchase her distinctive and stunning works, please visit Virginia's newly launched website at www.virginiarosefineart.com.
Q: Why Tracey Bond, PhJrn, Chief Publicist & US Press Agent at Beneficience.com PR?
"Because Tracey Bond is a woman on a mission and gets the job done. With years of experience and a purpose driven attitude Tracey helps every client she meets excel." - Virginia Hodges
MEDIA BOOKING: Virginia Hodges is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Hodges' media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at eMail: desk@Beneficience.com.
About Beneficience.com PR | (Beneficience.com)
BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting firm catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"
Tracey Bond is a proud member of The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Inc., Chicago & Suburban Chapter Communities, Independent Practitioners Alliance, Educators Academy, Entertainment & Sports Committees ... and identified as "100 Women To Cross Promote With on LinkedIn." Agent Tracey Bond *007* established her PR agency on her August (007th) birthday, one year ago - launching Beneficience Prolific Personage PR from the Formal Gardens of Beverly Hills' Greystone Mansion on September 9th, 2015, being convinced there was a need for a strong digital transition via talented new media public relations and communications management with brand journalism, integrating the PR industry ethical tenets of 'beneficience';
As a Top Ten US Press Agent & VIP news media executive, Bond has responded with industry bar-risen, social business solutions to the overwhelming demand for premier public relations services. As an award-winning, world class celebrity (new media) publicist, Bond enjoys cultivating, circulating & curating resplendent new media PR content for her extraordinary clientele.
