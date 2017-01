Acanac continues network expansion with new 100 Mbps

Display

-- Acanac Inc. today announced the launch of their fastest High Speed Internet (https://www.acanac.com/internet-ontario/)plan to date in Ontario on the Rogers network. The new speed tier boasts download speeds of up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10 Mbps. The new 100 Mbps plan is offered on a launch promotion at the special price of only $59 per month, with unlimited usage included at no extra cost. Acanac is serious about providing customers with quality Internet services at amazing prices.Acanac (https://www.acanac.com/)was established in 2004 and acquired by Distributel in 2011, which enjoys a successful track record of almost 30 years. Acanac offers a variety of popular services including High Speed Internet and Home Phone services to residential customers and enjoys a reputation of being a worry-free, cost effective independent telecommunications provider.Paul Hwang, Head of Acanac, believes that this new High Speed plan will appeal to a new consumer segment of the market that seeks an exceptional experience at a fair price. "Many customers today desire higher speeds to satisfy demanding multimedia services and the increasing number of connected devices in the home," says Hwang, who continues, "and they want those services at really great prices."Acanac operates throughout Ontario and Quebec.Acanac is part of the Distributel family of brands. Established in 1988, Distributel is a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering residential High Speed Internet, Television, and Home Phone services in Canada. With offices across the country and a National network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market.For more information, visit www.acanac.com SOURCE Acanac Inc.For further information, please contact Gayle Padvaiskas: 514-317-7776, gayle.padvaiskas@distributel.caFor product inquiries, please contact 1-866-281-3538 or sales@acanac.com