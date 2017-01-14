News By Tag
Acanac continues network expansion with new 100 Mbps
Acanac (https://www.acanac.com/)
Paul Hwang, Head of Acanac, believes that this new High Speed plan will appeal to a new consumer segment of the market that seeks an exceptional experience at a fair price. "Many customers today desire higher speeds to satisfy demanding multimedia services and the increasing number of connected devices in the home," says Hwang, who continues, "and they want those services at really great prices."
Acanac operates throughout Ontario and Quebec.
About Acanac Inc.
Acanac is part of the Distributel family of brands. Established in 1988, Distributel is a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering residential High Speed Internet, Television, and Home Phone services in Canada. With offices across the country and a National network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.acanac.com.
SOURCE Acanac Inc.
For further information, please contact Gayle Padvaiskas: 514-317-7776
For product inquiries, please contact 1-866-281-3538
Acanac Inc
***@distributel.onmicrosoft.com
