 
News By Tag
* Internet
* Dsl
* Cable
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Acanac continues network expansion with new 100 Mbps

 
 
Display
Display
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Internet
* Dsl
* Cable

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Products

TORONTO - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Acanac Inc. today announced the launch of their fastest High Speed Internet (https://www.acanac.com/internet-ontario/) plan to date in Ontario on the Rogers network. The new speed tier boasts download speeds of up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10 Mbps. The new 100 Mbps plan is offered on a launch promotion at the special price of only $59 per month, with unlimited usage included at no extra cost.  Acanac is serious about providing customers with quality Internet services at amazing prices.

Acanac (https://www.acanac.com/) was established in 2004 and acquired by Distributel in 2011, which enjoys a successful track record of almost 30 years. Acanac offers a variety of popular services including High Speed Internet and Home Phone services to residential customers and enjoys a reputation of being a worry-free, cost effective independent telecommunications provider.

Paul Hwang, Head of Acanac, believes that this new High Speed plan will appeal to a new consumer segment of the market that seeks an exceptional experience at a fair price. "Many customers today desire higher speeds to satisfy demanding multimedia services and the increasing number of connected devices in the home," says Hwang, who continues, "and they want those services at really great prices."

Acanac operates throughout Ontario and Quebec.

About Acanac Inc.
Acanac is part of the Distributel family of brands. Established in 1988, Distributel is a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering residential High Speed Internet, Television, and Home Phone services in Canada. With offices across the country and a National network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.acanac.com.

SOURCE Acanac Inc.

For further information, please contact Gayle Padvaiskas: 514-317-7776, gayle.padvaiskas@distributel.ca

For product inquiries, please contact 1-866-281-3538 or sales@acanac.com

End
Source:
Email:***@distributel.onmicrosoft.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share