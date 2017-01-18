Country(s)
Hope House of Colorado, HomeAid Colorado and Meritage Homes Kick Off $4.4 Million Facility Expansion
"We are thrilled to break ground on our new Resource Center, which will allow us to significantly expand the number of teen moms we empower every year," said Lisa Steven, Founder & Executive Director of Hope House.
Hope House launched a capital campaign two years ago to raise the funds for the center and, in partnership with HomeAid Colorado, a nonprofit provider of housing and services for Coloradans experiencing homelessness, were selected by Meritage Homes as its 2017 beneficiary. Meritage Homes served as the volunteer builder captain of the project, managing the construction of the facility and assisting in securing trade partners to provide in-kind labor, materials and services.
"HomeAid Colorado has been partnering with quality service agencies helping those most in need for 17 years. We are excited for the opportunity to bring together an agency with the heart, passion and experience to help teen mothers and their babies reach self-sufficiency with a skilled and generous home builder. We consistently witness that much more can be achieved with great collaborations,"
Building the new Resource Center comprises Phase 1 of the project; an Early Learning Center will be built during Phase 2 to provide quality childcare and early learning lessons to the children of the teen moms who are in class at Hope House. Once both phases are complete, Hope House will be able to triple the number of teen moms served annually.
Meritage is proud to partner with HomeAid and act as the volunteer Builder Captain of the Hope House project," said Rusty Crandall, Division President of Meritage Homes Colorado. "HomeAid and Hope House are dedicated to reducing the number of homeless mothers and improving the quality of life for so many in our community. We are honored to be part of this extraordinary project and look forward to breaking ground."
"This project would not have been possible without our amazing community as well as HomeAid Colorado and Meritage Homes," said Steven. "Their investment will change the future of teen moms and children from across the Denver-metro area for generations to come."
Hope House of Colorado is metro-Denver's only resource providing free self-sufficiency programs to teen moms, including Residential, GED and College & Career Support services. Additional supportive services include parenting and life skills classes, healthy relationship classes, financial literacy workshops and certified counseling, all designed to prepare them for long-term independence.
About HomeAid Colorado: HomeAid Colorado is a nonprofit provider of housing and services for Coloradans experiencing homelessness. Through the generosity of builders, trades and suppliers, HomeAid has completed 52 units for homeless families, domestic violence victims, veterans and youth, adding 386 beds and donating over $4 million in in-kind labor, materials and services through the home building industry. The value of projects across the state totals $12.6 million, with an additional $7.1 million worth of projects in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.homeaidcolorado.org.
About Meritage Homes: Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2015. Meritage Homes builds and sells single-family homes for first-time, move-up, luxury and active adult buyers across the Western, Southern and Southeastern United States. For more information, visit MeritageHomes.com.
About Hope House of Colorado: Hope House of Colorado is metro-Denver's only resource providing free self-sufficiency programs to teen moms, including Residential, GED and College & Career Support services. Additional supportive services include parenting and life skills classes, healthy relationship classes, financial literacy workshops and certified counseling, all designed to prepare them for long-term independence. Hope House relies on numerous volunteers and local business partnerships to accomplish its mission. To learn more, visit Hopehouseofcolorado.org.
