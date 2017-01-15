Monroe County Friends of Animals Board Member hosts new TV program

Claire Moxim MCFA board member debuts as hostes of Pets and Their People

-- Keith Sanderson, publicity director of Monroe County Friends of Animals, Madisonville, TN announced today that Claire Moxim, board member of Monroe County Friends of Animals premiered as hostess in a new series produced by Tellico Village Broadcasting.The title of the new program is Pets and Their People and explores the symbiotic relationships between companion animals and humans."Claire's background makes her perfect for hosting Pets and Their People," says Ray Wright, Tellico Village Broadcasting Station Manager.. "Claire was a professional dog trainer for more than 30 years. She is well known for her work in behalf of homeless animals. Claire is a founder, a past VP and Publicity Director for the Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA). Currently, she serves on the MCFA Board of Directors."The focus of Pets and Their People is on the symbiotic relationship between pets and people which Moxim understands through her work with Monroe County Friends of Animals, and her years of working with people and their dogs.Also, Moxim had unique experience with therapy dogs and their positive impact on humans from the time she organized a square-dancing canine team called The Woofing Hoofers. The Woofing Hoofers was a therapy dog square dancing team which performed throughout Connecticut.The first episode of Pets and Their People features Rosana Dropkin of Sunshine K9S in Louisville, TN. It showcases an example of how the pet/people relationship, which is as old as humankind is still manifesting itself in new and important ways such as medical scent detection for cancer and other diseases.Dropkin is currently teaching nose work classes at the Oak Ridge Kennel Club Where she is about to undertake a very new and different type of training and evaluation for dogs...medical scent detection. She hopes to use shelter dogs for medical scent detection.Medical scent detection is relatively new and promises to save countless lives, by creating a form of early screening for cancer that is more accurate than any screening method. Medical authorities agree that finding cancer at an early stage provides the best chance for a cure."Training shelter dogs in need of homes to detect cancer will be saving the lives of dogs as well, and makes this special relationship a two-way street, " says Moxim. "In addition, this and the future episodes of Pet and Their People will show viewers the amazing way companion animals positively affect humans.Pets and their people is scheduled to broadcast daily on Charter Channel 193 or on VimeoMCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee. This group was created in 2004 by concerned citizens who recognized a dire need existing throughout the county for animal welfare. They consulted with the County's governing body and entered into negotiations with the Monroe County government. This led to the formation of a county-run animal shelter, which was approved by a narrow commission vote at the end of 2004.The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.Tellico Village Broadcasting is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. It's web site is www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.orgTVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.