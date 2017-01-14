News By Tag
Toscana Isles in North Venice celebrates amenity center grand opening
The amenity center features a stunning infinity-edge pool overlooking an expansive 90-acre lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-
Eleven distinct floor plans start in the high-$200s at Toscana Isles, only a 20-minute drive from the fine dining, world-class shopping and cultural events of downtown Sarasota. The public is invited to tour this Tuscan-inspired community featuring prime waterfront views and large lakes for kayaking. Two professionally decorated models are open seven days a week.
Located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail, Toscana Isles offers an ideal location for commuters. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as is charming downtown Venice. Southwest Florida's year-round sunshine and warm winters have always been a top draw for celebrities, vacationing families and anyone looking to catch a break from the winter doldrums.
To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/
