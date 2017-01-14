 
Toscana Isles in North Venice celebrates amenity center grand opening

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Following its one-year anniversary in December, Toscana Isles in North Venice will celebrate the grand opening of its elegantly appointed amenity center for residents Friday, Jan. 20. D.R. Horton's Southwest Florida division has completed construction on the Tuscan-inspired clubhouse, which will serve as the hub of community life and will open for tours to prospective homebuyers starting Saturday, Jan. 21.

The amenity center features a stunning infinity-edge pool overlooking an expansive 90-acre lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Cybex equipment and a group exercise/yoga studio, a kayak launch, lighted tennis courts and a tot lot.

Eleven distinct floor plans start in the high-$200s at Toscana Isles, only a 20-minute drive from the fine dining, world-class shopping and cultural events of downtown Sarasota. The public is invited to tour this Tuscan-inspired community featuring prime waterfront views and large lakes for kayaking. Two professionally decorated models are open seven days a week.

Located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail, Toscana Isles offers an ideal location for commuters. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as is charming downtown Venice. Southwest Florida's year-round sunshine and warm winters have always been a top draw for celebrities, vacationing families and anyone looking to catch a break from the winter doldrums.

To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674 (tel:(941)%20256-5674) or Holly Stockell at (941) 320-6873 (tel:(941)%20320-6873). For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453

D.R. Horton Southwest Florida
