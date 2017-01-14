 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Four Commercial Brokers Join Bull Realty

 
 
New Bull Realty Brokers
New Bull Realty Brokers
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Four experienced commercial real estate professionals have joined Bull Realty.

Michael Wess 5 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry in property management, property tax consulting and as a financial analyst for a multifamily developer. Wess is a graduate of the Terry College of Business at UGA with three degrees in Finance, Real Estate and International Business. He is also a Certified Commercial Broker (CCCB). Wess specializes in the acquisition and disposition of retail properties.

Floyd Merritt 30 years of retail property experience specializing in commercial lending, debt restructure and marketing of distressed commercial properties. Merritt has a BS in Finance from Columbus State University. An active broker since the early 90's, Merritt has managed transaction volumes up to $12 million annually, portfolios in excess of $100 million, and marketed individual assets exceeding $20 million. He has been a member of the ACBR Million Dollar Club and is a recipient of the President's Club production award. Merritt joins Bull Realty as V.P. of the National Retail Group.

Rob Taylor 20 years of experience in the real estate industry as CEO of a land acquisition, site development and construction management company. Rob attended Georgia Institute of Technology and is an Atlanta native. Taylor has extensive knowledge of metro Atlanta's real estate market, trends and growth opportunities.

Rick Lewis After completing the Business Development program at Bull Realty, Lewis has joined The National Office Group. He was a 3-time scholar athlete on the men's lacrosse team at The Ohio State University. After 1,000 hours of formal training under CEO Michael Bull and Partner Paul Zeman, Lewis is specializing in the acquisition and disposition of office properties.

For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com (http://www.bullrealty.com/)) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com) and Atlanta Places TV (www.AtlantaPlacesTV.com (http://www.atlantaplacestv.com/)).
