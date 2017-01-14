 
Industry News





Zeman Homes Continues Its Expansion In RV Resort Market With Acquisitions In Florida And Illinois

 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Zeman Homes, Inc., one of the country's largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, today announced its continued expansion in the RV resort market with the acquisition of both Paradise Camping Resort in Grand Prairie, IL and Seasons in the Sun RV Resort in Mims, FL.

A sprawling 60+ acre campground with 276 sites equipped to handle any size RV, Paradise Camping Resort offers visitors a variety of on-site amenities including a restaurant and bar; two fishing ponds; a swimming lake with beach; volleyball and basketball courts; playgrounds; a rec center; direct access to the pristine Kishwaukee River; and more.

Located near such top attractions as Disney World, SeaWorld, and the Kennedy Space Center, Seasons in the Sun is one of Florida's newest RV resorts and features over 230 sites.  RVers looking to escape to the fun and sun of Seasons in the Sun can enjoy a 6,000-foot clubhouse, outdoor swimming and lap pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, nearby trails and golf courses, and other perks.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Zeman Homes' CEO Jeff Fannon stated, "The additions of Paradise and Seasons in the Sun to our portfolio is yet another step in our continued growth in the RV and manufactured homes markets. Paradise is a wonderful property located in our own backyard, while Seasons in the Sun is yet another high quality addition to our expanding presence in the sunbelt."

About Zeman Homes
Zeman Homes, Inc. and its affiliates are among the largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities in the United States, with over 10,000 sites owned and managed in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. For more information please visit http://www.zemanhomes.com or call (877) 936-2646.

Source:Zeman Homes
