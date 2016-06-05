 
News By Tag
* Harbor Pet
* Valentine's Day Yappy Hour
* Brewery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southold
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Valentine's Day Yappy Hour at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company!

 
 
Valentine's Day Yappy Hour!
Valentine's Day Yappy Hour!
SOUTHOLD, N.Y. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Harbor Pet at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company as they co-host their first Valentine's Day Yappy Hour on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm (42155 Main Road, Peconic, NY).  Because a dog's love is ale you need! Guests can bring their furry valentine to sample lovely Grrowlers by Life is Grruff. Any pups that come dressed in anything pink or red to the event will receive a free treat and a chance to win a raffle.

Humans can enjoy some brews and play cupid for their pups as they mingle and see what puppy love emerges.

This is a free event. Dogs in attendance should be well behaved and leashed. No retractable leashes please.

For more information about this event contact Greenport Harbor Brewing Company call (631) 477-1100 or go to www.greenportharborbrewing.com or call or for more information about Harbor Pet, call (631) 477-1518 or visit to learn more go to www.Harbor-Pet.com.

For media inquiries or to set up an interview contact Nancy Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com (mailto:Nancy@LongIslandPetProfessionals.com) or call (631) 446-1105.

End
Source:Harbor Pet and Greenport Harbor Brewing Company
Email:***@americanpetprofessionals.com Email Verified
Tags:Harbor Pet, Valentine's Day Yappy Hour, Brewery
Industry:Pets
Location:Southold - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Pet Professionals, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share