Valentine's Day Yappy Hour at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company!

Valentine's Day Yappy Hour!

-- Join Harbor Pet at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company as they co-host their first Valentine's Day Yappy Hour on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm (42155 Main Road, Peconic, NY). Because a dog's love is ale you need! Guests can bring their furry valentine to sample lovely Grrowlers by Life is Grruff. Any pups that come dressed in anything pink or red to the event will receive a free treat and a chance to win a raffle.Humans can enjoy some brews and play cupid for their pups as they mingle and see what puppy love emerges.This is a free event. Dogs in attendance should be well behaved and leashed. No retractable leashes please.For more information about this event contact Greenport Harbor Brewing Company call (631) 477-1100 or go to www.greenportharborbrewing.com or call or for more information about Harbor Pet, call (631) 477-1518 or visit to learn more go to www.Harbor-Pet.com.