Valentine's Day Yappy Hour at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company!
Humans can enjoy some brews and play cupid for their pups as they mingle and see what puppy love emerges.
This is a free event. Dogs in attendance should be well behaved and leashed. No retractable leashes please.
For more information about this event contact Greenport Harbor Brewing Company call (631) 477-1100 or go to www.greenportharborbrewing.com or call or for more information about Harbor Pet, call (631) 477-1518 or visit to learn more go to www.Harbor-Pet.com.
For media inquiries or to set up an interview contact Nancy Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com (mailto:Nancy@
