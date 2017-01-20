Florida Mental Health License Renewals and Continuing Education - Take 20% Off Board-Approved CE

Your Florida license renewal deadline is less than 3 months away. Are you ready?

Florida Mental Health Professionals Save 20% On CE

End

-- Your Florida license renewal deadline is less than 3 months away. Are you ready?Here's a quick reminder of your requirements:30 hours every 2 years, of which:2 hoursis required each renewal3 hoursis required each renewal2 hoursis required every third renewal3 hoursis required every third renewalNo limit @ PDRMarch 31, 2017You can earn all 30 hours for renewal through online courses offered @ PDR and we report to CE Broker for you. Order now and Save 20% on ALL online courses at PDResources.org!You can take the same required courses (medical errors, ethics, DV, etc.) each renewal period. The board considers it a "refresh" of the knowledge.We report to CE Broker for you – so you don't have to! All courses are reported within one week of completion.Enjoy 20% off ALL Online CE courses for your Florida LCSW/MFT/MHC license renewal. Use coupon codeat checkout to redeem (prices shown above include 20% discount). Valid on future orders only. Offers expire 3/31/2017.Professional Development Resources is a nonprofit educational corporation 501(c)(3) organized in 1992. Our purpose is to provide high quality online continuing education (CE) courses on topics relevant to members of the healthcare professions we serve. We strive to keep our carbon footprint small by being completely paperless, allowing telecommuting, recycling, using energy-efficient lights and powering off electronics when not in use. We provide online CE courses to allow our colleagues to earn credits from the comfort of their own home or office so we can all be as green as possible (no paper, no shipping or handling, no travel expenses, etc.). Sustainability isn't part of our work – it's a guiding influence for all of our work.We are approved to offer continuing education by the American Psychological Association (APA); the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC); the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB); the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA); the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA); the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR); the Alabama State Board of Occupational Therapy; the Florida Boards of Social Work, Mental Health Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy, Psychology & School Psychology, Dietetics & Nutrition, Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, and Occupational Therapy Practice; the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker & MFT Board and Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; the South Carolina Board of Professional Counselors & MFTs; the Texas Board of Examiners of Marriage & Family Therapists and State Board of Social Worker Examiners; and are CE Broker compliant (all courses are reported within one week of completion).