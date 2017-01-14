News By Tag
DJ Skillz Teams up with CIAA During 2017 Tournament Week
About DJ Skillz
DJ Skillz is one of the most in demand talents from the Southeastern U.S. He is the "go-to" DJ who is beginning to be the new face of entertainment. DJ Skillz have headlined many high profile events for celebrities and corporate clientele including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, NAACP Image Awards, The CIAA, Charlotte Hornets, BET Experience and more. Along with playing over 150 events, DJ Skillz is also an advocate for the community. He spends countless hours mentoring the youth and giving back the knowledge he once received from some of the best entertainers in the industry.
For more information about DJ Skillz, visit www.skillzthedj.com
Media Contact
Dr. Sheria Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
