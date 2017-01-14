 
DJ Skillz Teams up with CIAA During 2017 Tournament Week

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is one of the most sought out events of the year. DJ Skillz will once again team up with the CIAA to provide the entertainment throughout the tournament week. During CIAA, events are scheduled throughout the entire week. Starting Wednesday, February 22, DJ Skillz will entertain the crowd at Bubble located in the Epicenter. Other events in which Skillz is set to provide entertainment include: Charlotte Convention Center, Whisky River, Kandy Bar, Studio Movie Grill, Founder Hall and Suite.

About DJ Skillz

DJ Skillz is one of the most in demand talents from the Southeastern U.S. He is the "go-to" DJ who is beginning to be the new face of entertainment. DJ Skillz have headlined many high profile events for celebrities and corporate clientele including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, NAACP Image Awards, The CIAA, Charlotte Hornets, BET Experience and more. Along with playing over 150 events, DJ Skillz is also an advocate for the community. He spends countless hours mentoring the youth and giving back the knowledge he once received from some of the best entertainers in the industry.

For more information about DJ Skillz, visit www.skillzthedj.com

Dr. Sheria Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
Email:***@droweenterprise.com
Tags:Ciaa, Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
