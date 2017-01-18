 
News By Tag
* Alertus
* Airports
* Mass Notification
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Beltsville
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Alertus Technologies Expands Airport Solutions

Alertus Emergency Notification Solution Enhances Airport Emergency Communications
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Alertus
* Airports
* Mass Notification

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Beltsville - Maryland - US

BELTSVILLE, Md. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification systems, announced today its expansion in the airport solutions sector with the recent addition of Vail/Eagle County Regional Airport. Other recently deployed airports include the Kansas City International Airport and Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Airports and other critical infrastructure are often confronted with fragmented communications and life safety systems. Alertus' emergency notification system is designed to cost effectively integrate communications and facilities systems to monitor for emergency situations and speed the dissemination of urgent alert information.

"We look forward to extending our experience in critical infrastructure to serve commercial airports," said Jason Volk, CEO of Alertus Technologies. "Streamlining the emergency communication process is vital to the timely response and safety of airport personnel and travelers."

Alertus' innovative mass notification system leverages existing infrastructure and IT assets to seamlessly integrate disparate and legacy systems. Key benefits include:

- Improved emergency reporting with panic buttons placed in ticketing and, gate and baggage areas for airport and airline personnel to initiate police and medical response

· Emergency notification for back area operations employees including initiating automated notifications to two-way radios for airport and airline personnel

· FAA tower emergency reporting for airport response

· Lightning and severe weather alerts

· Reporting for AED incidents

· Panic buttons for TSA screening areas for immediate incident reporting

· Audible and visual notification coverage for large, open areas with high noise, such as baggage handling and tarmacs using higher power speaker systems

Additionally, the Alertus System can unify an airport's emergency notification system by providing a single point of activation which can incorporate gate agent desktop alerts, cable television override, terminal digital paging and audible paging overrides.

For areas that might have limited to no coverage, such as walkways, underground tunnels, and operational back areas, airports can implement the Alertus Alert Beacon®. This wall-mounted device can be installed almost anywhere, produces attention-grabbing bright flashes and loud sounds, and displays a custom message about the nature of the emergency and how to respond.

The Alertus Emergency Notification System is deployed in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including critical infrastructure, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, corporations, medical centers, military bases, and government organizations. Customers include the University of Virginia, Princeton University, Florida State University, the Greater Baytown-Chambers County LEPC in Texas and Georgia-Pacific.

About Alertus Technologies
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notifciation. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of oragnizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency siutaions. www.alertus.com.

Contact
Greg Smith
***@alertus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@alertus.com Email Verified
Tags:Alertus, Airports, Mass Notification
Industry:Transportation
Location:Beltsville - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alertus Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share