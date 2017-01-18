News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alertus Technologies Expands Airport Solutions
Alertus Emergency Notification Solution Enhances Airport Emergency Communications
Airports and other critical infrastructure are often confronted with fragmented communications and life safety systems. Alertus' emergency notification system is designed to cost effectively integrate communications and facilities systems to monitor for emergency situations and speed the dissemination of urgent alert information.
"We look forward to extending our experience in critical infrastructure to serve commercial airports," said Jason Volk, CEO of Alertus Technologies. "Streamlining the emergency communication process is vital to the timely response and safety of airport personnel and travelers."
Alertus' innovative mass notification system leverages existing infrastructure and IT assets to seamlessly integrate disparate and legacy systems. Key benefits include:
- Improved emergency reporting with panic buttons placed in ticketing and, gate and baggage areas for airport and airline personnel to initiate police and medical response
· Emergency notification for back area operations employees including initiating automated notifications to two-way radios for airport and airline personnel
· FAA tower emergency reporting for airport response
· Lightning and severe weather alerts
· Reporting for AED incidents
· Panic buttons for TSA screening areas for immediate incident reporting
· Audible and visual notification coverage for large, open areas with high noise, such as baggage handling and tarmacs using higher power speaker systems
Additionally, the Alertus System can unify an airport's emergency notification system by providing a single point of activation which can incorporate gate agent desktop alerts, cable television override, terminal digital paging and audible paging overrides.
For areas that might have limited to no coverage, such as walkways, underground tunnels, and operational back areas, airports can implement the Alertus Alert Beacon®. This wall-mounted device can be installed almost anywhere, produces attention-grabbing bright flashes and loud sounds, and displays a custom message about the nature of the emergency and how to respond.
The Alertus Emergency Notification System is deployed in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including critical infrastructure, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, corporations, medical centers, military bases, and government organizations. Customers include the University of Virginia, Princeton University, Florida State University, the Greater Baytown-Chambers County LEPC in Texas and Georgia-Pacific.
About Alertus Technologies
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notifciation. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of oragnizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency siutaions. www.alertus.com.
Contact
Greg Smith
***@alertus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse