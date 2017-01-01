News By Tag
Tabletop insult party game Argle Bargle launches crowdfunding campaign
Argle Bargle follows in the footsteps of comically perverse blockbuster card games like Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens, and Joking Hazard. Together these games raised millions of dollars on Kickstarter, and helped usher in the current golden age of tabletop party games. "Argle Bargle is a real contender to knock Cards Against Humanity off and one I believe you should seriously get."- wrote Derek "Dez" Maggs of the Australian Tabletop Gaming Network.
Argle Bargle contains no actual dirty words making it unique in this genre, and appropriate for family game night. "It's funny that a game about insults actually brings people together," said Argle Bargle co-designer, Simon Erich.The team does have plans for an adult version known as The Dirty Deck, as well as a fantasy version called Game of Pwns for fans of Lord of The Rings, Harry Potter, and Dungeons & Dragons.
The term "argle bargle" is a British colloquialism defined as "copious but meaningless talk or writing; nonsense." It was famously used by the late United States Supreme Court Justice, Antonin Scalia. In a dissenting opinion, he described the majority's reasoning as "legalistic argle bargle."
The object of Argle Bargle is to use your cards to craft the funniest, highest scoring insult that takes away your opponent's "lives" - ultimately insulting your friends out of the game. An insult a player could make in the game might be: "Your lopsided mustache reminds me of wrinkled meat." Special cards that can redirect insults add another level of unpredictability and strategy.
The designers used data analysis techniques from the world of video game development to balance the game, and applied modern web and app design processes to make an engaging user experience. "This attention to detail really shows in the final product." said co-creator Zeke Brill. The project is live on Kicktsarter at http://bit.ly/
Argle Bargle™: The Game Where You Insult Your Friends™
Players: 2-8
Game time: 15 to 30 minutes
Ages: 14+
